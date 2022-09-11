Packaging workers won’t give up the fight for decent pay rise - E tu Union

Sunday, 11 September, 2022 - 11:08

Members from Opal Kiwi Packaging are continuing strike action this week, determined to win a decent pay rise.

Around 90 Auckland-based members will be striking with a picket again outside the company premises on Monday morning.

The action comes after several weeks of strikes and pickets, including joint strikes with E tÅ« members from Visy Board and Charta Packaging.

Opal members have also been on an overtime ban since the beginning of August, supported by members at Hastings and Christchurch sites who are doing their own overtime bans.

Members want an acceptable pay rise to cope with rising living costs and have been disappointed by the company’s offers so far - the latest of which removes any backpay in their new collective agreement, as a retaliation against members’ strike action.

Opal Kiwi Packaging members will strike and picket on Monday 12 September outside Opal premises.

WHEN: Monday 12 September

WHERE: 239 Cavendish Drive, Papatoetoe, Auckland

TIME: 7am-12pm