New Zealand’s Battle for te reo: Call for stories - Maori Language Commission

As the nation prepares to mark 50-years since the MÄori Language Petition was presented to parliament, New Zealanders are being asked to share their stories that tell of the battle for te reo MÄori.
"This Wednesday at 12pm we will pay tribute to language champions, by celebrating te reo MÄori in some way from wherever we are. We will return to parliament and honour those who half a century ago demanded change."
"Only ten years before the petition, MÄori New Zealanders were still banned from entering some retail outlets and public places. MÄori children caught speaking te reo had been punished, sometimes physically assaulted for more than a century. The impact of overt as well as subtle racism had a devastating impact on our language, 50 years ago hardly any of our children were fluent speakers of their own language."
"The battle for the survival of te reo MÄori has been fought by generations of people, in our smallest towns to our biggest cities. On our televisions, in our schools, at our workplaces: and importantly in our own homes. Those stories need to be told, remembered and learned from," said MÄori Language Commissioner, Professor Rawinia Higgins.
"We are keen for young New Zealanders to interview their parents and elders: What was it like in Aotearoa when they were growing up? Where did they see or hear te reo?"
Today the commission launched the interactive Stories of Te Reo website. A repository where people can read others’ stories and share their own. Every school and kura in New Zealand will receive unique Toolkete so young people can begin to understand this history.
"This year marks some significant milestones so we are encouraging individuals, families and communities to share a story, memory or memento that help tell the stories of the battle for our country’s first language."
2022 MÄori language milestones:
50 years since the MÄori language petition was presented;
35 years since te reo became an official language; and
35 years since the MÄori Language Commission opened our doors.
Other significant anniversaries include:
50 years since Matatini began (under another name);
40 years since the first kÅhanga reo; and
several iwi radio stations will also celebrate individual anniversaries.
2022 also saw the first Matariki public holiday, something the commission began lobbying for more than 20-years-ago.
"The one thing that hasn’t changed over all these years is that te reo still needs the support of New Zealanders if it is to survive and thrive. We know it takes one generation to lose a language and three to get it back: The countdown is on."
"More New Zealanders than ever before see te reo as part of their identity as a New Zealander and that speaking te reo is something to be proud of. 35-years ago when te reo became an official language of New Zealand, many feared that te reo would divide us. But in 2022 te reo brings us together. It is the language of Aotearoa and everyone who calls Aotearoa home."
"From the days when it was banned, to protest marches and petitions, Treaty of Waitangi claims, counter claims and cases taken to the Privy Council and back: the battle for te reo was waged everywhere from our dinner tables to the highest courts on earth. It is a taonga for all New Zealanders to cherish, now and into the future."
MÄori Language Moment:
12pm Wednesday 14 September 2022
Visit the Stories of Te Reo Website here: www.storiesoftereo.nz
Get tips on how to capture your stories here: https://www.reomaori.co.nz/stories-of-te-reo-toolkete
Te Pakanga a Aotearoa mÅ te reo MÄori: E pÅhiritia ana ngÄ kÅrero
I te motu e whakarite ana ki te whakanui i te 50 tau i te whakatakotoranga o Te Petihana o te reo MÄori ki te whare pÄremata, e tonoa ana ngÄ kirirarau o Aotearoa kia tukuna mai e rÄtou Ä rÄtou kÅrero mÅ te oke e ora ai te reo MÄori.
"Hei te Wenerei, hei te 12pm, ka whakanuia e mÄtou ngÄ toa reo MÄori mÄ te whakanui i te reo MÄori, ahakoa te wÄhi. Ka hoki mÄtou ki te whare pÄremata, ka whakanui ai i te hunga i nonoi kia panonitia aua Ähuatanga, i ngÄ tau e 50 ki muri."
"10 noa ngÄ tau i mua i te petihana, i te aukatingia tonutia te kuhunga a te MÄori ki Ätahi toa hokohoko me Ätahi wÄhi tÅ«matanui. I whakawhiua ngÄ tamariki mÄnÄ i rangona rÄtou e kÅrero MÄori ana, Ä, i neke atu i te 50 tau te roa o te patunga o Ätahi tÄmariki. Me te aha, i kino te karawhiua o te reo MÄori e te kaikiri mataaho me te kaikiri matahuna, Ä, i ngÄ tau e 50 ki muri, he ruarua noa iho ngÄ tamariki i taea e rÄtou tÅ rÄtou ake reo te kÅrero."
"Kua hia nei ngÄ whakareanga e pakanga ana kia ora ai te reo MÄori i ngÄ tÄone iti iho, tae noa ki ngÄ tÄone nui katoa. I Ä tÄtou pouaka whakaata, i Å tÄtou kura, i Å tÄtou wÄhi mahi, Ä, mÄtua rÄ i Å tÄtou kÄinga. Me kÅrero, me pupuri Änei kÅrero," tÄ te Toihau o Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori, tÄ Ahorangi Rawinia Higgins.
"E hiahia ana mÄtou kia uiuitia e ngÄ rangatahi o Aotearoa Å rÄtou mÄtua, Å rÄtou pÄkeke: "I pÄhea a Aotearoa nÅ rÄtou e pakeke ake ana? He aha ngÄ wÄhi i kitea, i rangona rÄnei te reo?"
"He nui ngÄ whakanuinga hira i tÄnei tau, me te aha, e Äki ana mÄtou i te takitahi, i te whÄnau me te hapori kia tukuna mai tÄtahi kÅrero, tÄtahi maharatanga, tÄtahi manatunga rÄnei e Äwhinatia ai te kÅrerotia o ngÄ pakanga mÅ te reo taketake o Aotearoa."
Ko ngÄ whakanuinga hira i te tau 2022 mÅ te reo MÄori:
Kua 50 tau i te whakatakotoranga o te petihana o te reo MÄori;
Kua 35 tau i te whakamana o te reo MÄori hei reo Ä-ture; Ä,
Kua 35 tau i te whakatuwheratanga o Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori.
Ko Ätahi atu whakanuinga i tÄnei tau:
Kua 50 tau i te tÄ«matatanga o Te Matatini (he ingoa anÅ tÅna i taua wÄ);
Kua 40 tau i te kÅhanga reo tuatahi; hei Äpititanga atu,
Ka whakanuia e Ätahi o ngÄ reo irirangi Ä-iwi Ä rÄtou ake whakanuinga Ä-tau.
Hei tÄnei tau, hei te tau 2022, ka kitea tuatahitia te rÄ whakatÄ Ä-ture o Matariki, he kaupapa kua neke atu i te 20 tau a Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori e kÅkirikiri ana.
"KÄore i rerekÄ i ngÄ tau maha nei te whakataunga me tautoko tonu e Aotearoa whÄnui te reo e ora ai, e puÄwai ai. E mÅhio ana mÄtou ka ngaro te reo i te whakareanga kotahi, Ä, e toru ngÄ whakareanga e ora ai anÅ ia: E haere ana te wÄ.
"Kua nui atu te hunga e whakapono ana he wÄhi nui tÅ te reo MÄori ki tÅ rÄtou tuakiritanga i Aotearoa nei, Ä, me whakahÄ«hÄ« tÄtou ki te kÅrero MÄori. I ngÄ tau e 35 ki muri, i nui te hunga i wehi i te whakamanatanga Ä-ture o te reo MÄori i Aotearoa, kei noho wehewehe tÄtou. Engari i te tau 2022, ko tÄ te reo he whakakotahi. Koia tonu te reo o Aotearoa me te hunga e whakapae ana ko Aotearoa tÅ rÄtou kÄinga."
"Mai i te wÄ i rÄhuitia te reo, ki ngÄ porotÄhi me ngÄ petihana, ki ngÄ kerÄme o Te Tiriti o Waitangi, ki ngÄ kerÄme tauutuutu i kawea ki te RÅ«nanga RuÄnuku o te KuÄ«ni: i pakangatia te pakanga o te reo MÄori puta noa i ngÄ tÄpu kai i ngÄ kÄinga, tae noa atu ki ngÄ kÅti matua rawa o te ao. He taonga te reo hei poipoi mÄ Aotearoa, haere ake nei."
Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori:
12pm Wednesday 14 September 2022
Stories of Te Reo: www.storiesoftereo.nz
Reo MÄori Toolkete: https://www.reomaori.co.nz/stories-of-te-reo-toolkete
