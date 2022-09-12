New Zealand’s Battle for te reo: Call for stories - Maori Language Commission

Monday, 12 September, 2022 - 01:00

As the nation prepares to mark 50-years since the MÄori Language Petition was presented to parliament, New Zealanders are being asked to share their stories that tell of the battle for te reo MÄori.

"This Wednesday at 12pm we will pay tribute to language champions, by celebrating te reo MÄori in some way from wherever we are. We will return to parliament and honour those who half a century ago demanded change."

"Only ten years before the petition, MÄori New Zealanders were still banned from entering some retail outlets and public places. MÄori children caught speaking te reo had been punished, sometimes physically assaulted for more than a century. The impact of overt as well as subtle racism had a devastating impact on our language, 50 years ago hardly any of our children were fluent speakers of their own language."

"The battle for the survival of te reo MÄori has been fought by generations of people, in our smallest towns to our biggest cities. On our televisions, in our schools, at our workplaces: and importantly in our own homes. Those stories need to be told, remembered and learned from," said MÄori Language Commissioner, Professor Rawinia Higgins.

"We are keen for young New Zealanders to interview their parents and elders: What was it like in Aotearoa when they were growing up? Where did they see or hear te reo?"

Today the commission launched the interactive Stories of Te Reo website. A repository where people can read others’ stories and share their own. Every school and kura in New Zealand will receive unique Toolkete so young people can begin to understand this history.

"This year marks some significant milestones so we are encouraging individuals, families and communities to share a story, memory or memento that help tell the stories of the battle for our country’s first language."

2022 MÄori language milestones:

50 years since the MÄori language petition was presented;

35 years since te reo became an official language; and

35 years since the MÄori Language Commission opened our doors.

Other significant anniversaries include:

50 years since Matatini began (under another name);

40 years since the first kÅhanga reo; and

several iwi radio stations will also celebrate individual anniversaries.

2022 also saw the first Matariki public holiday, something the commission began lobbying for more than 20-years-ago.

"The one thing that hasn’t changed over all these years is that te reo still needs the support of New Zealanders if it is to survive and thrive. We know it takes one generation to lose a language and three to get it back: The countdown is on."

"More New Zealanders than ever before see te reo as part of their identity as a New Zealander and that speaking te reo is something to be proud of. 35-years ago when te reo became an official language of New Zealand, many feared that te reo would divide us. But in 2022 te reo brings us together. It is the language of Aotearoa and everyone who calls Aotearoa home."

"From the days when it was banned, to protest marches and petitions, Treaty of Waitangi claims, counter claims and cases taken to the Privy Council and back: the battle for te reo was waged everywhere from our dinner tables to the highest courts on earth. It is a taonga for all New Zealanders to cherish, now and into the future."

MÄori Language Moment:

12pm Wednesday 14 September 2022

Visit the Stories of Te Reo Website here: www.storiesoftereo.nz

Get tips on how to capture your stories here: https://www.reomaori.co.nz/stories-of-te-reo-toolkete

Read our Press Release on our corporate website

Te Pakanga a Aotearoa mÅ te reo MÄori: E pÅhiritia ana ngÄ kÅrero

I te motu e whakarite ana ki te whakanui i te 50 tau i te whakatakotoranga o Te Petihana o te reo MÄori ki te whare pÄremata, e tonoa ana ngÄ kirirarau o Aotearoa kia tukuna mai e rÄtou Ä rÄtou kÅrero mÅ te oke e ora ai te reo MÄori.

"Hei te Wenerei, hei te 12pm, ka whakanuia e mÄtou ngÄ toa reo MÄori mÄ te whakanui i te reo MÄori, ahakoa te wÄhi. Ka hoki mÄtou ki te whare pÄremata, ka whakanui ai i te hunga i nonoi kia panonitia aua Ähuatanga, i ngÄ tau e 50 ki muri."

"10 noa ngÄ tau i mua i te petihana, i te aukatingia tonutia te kuhunga a te MÄori ki Ätahi toa hokohoko me Ätahi wÄhi tÅ«matanui. I whakawhiua ngÄ tamariki mÄnÄ i rangona rÄtou e kÅrero MÄori ana, Ä, i neke atu i te 50 tau te roa o te patunga o Ätahi tÄmariki. Me te aha, i kino te karawhiua o te reo MÄori e te kaikiri mataaho me te kaikiri matahuna, Ä, i ngÄ tau e 50 ki muri, he ruarua noa iho ngÄ tamariki i taea e rÄtou tÅ rÄtou ake reo te kÅrero."

"Kua hia nei ngÄ whakareanga e pakanga ana kia ora ai te reo MÄori i ngÄ tÄone iti iho, tae noa ki ngÄ tÄone nui katoa. I Ä tÄtou pouaka whakaata, i Å tÄtou kura, i Å tÄtou wÄhi mahi, Ä, mÄtua rÄ i Å tÄtou kÄinga. Me kÅrero, me pupuri Änei kÅrero," tÄ te Toihau o Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori, tÄ Ahorangi Rawinia Higgins.

"E hiahia ana mÄtou kia uiuitia e ngÄ rangatahi o Aotearoa Å rÄtou mÄtua, Å rÄtou pÄkeke: "I pÄhea a Aotearoa nÅ rÄtou e pakeke ake ana? He aha ngÄ wÄhi i kitea, i rangona rÄnei te reo?"

"He nui ngÄ whakanuinga hira i tÄnei tau, me te aha, e Äki ana mÄtou i te takitahi, i te whÄnau me te hapori kia tukuna mai tÄtahi kÅrero, tÄtahi maharatanga, tÄtahi manatunga rÄnei e Äwhinatia ai te kÅrerotia o ngÄ pakanga mÅ te reo taketake o Aotearoa."

Ko ngÄ whakanuinga hira i te tau 2022 mÅ te reo MÄori:

Kua 50 tau i te whakatakotoranga o te petihana o te reo MÄori;

Kua 35 tau i te whakamana o te reo MÄori hei reo Ä-ture; Ä,

Kua 35 tau i te whakatuwheratanga o Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori.

Ko Ätahi atu whakanuinga i tÄnei tau:

Kua 50 tau i te tÄ«matatanga o Te Matatini (he ingoa anÅ tÅna i taua wÄ);

Kua 40 tau i te kÅhanga reo tuatahi; hei Äpititanga atu,

Ka whakanuia e Ätahi o ngÄ reo irirangi Ä-iwi Ä rÄtou ake whakanuinga Ä-tau.

Hei tÄnei tau, hei te tau 2022, ka kitea tuatahitia te rÄ whakatÄ Ä-ture o Matariki, he kaupapa kua neke atu i te 20 tau a Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori e kÅkirikiri ana.

"KÄore i rerekÄ i ngÄ tau maha nei te whakataunga me tautoko tonu e Aotearoa whÄnui te reo e ora ai, e puÄwai ai. E mÅhio ana mÄtou ka ngaro te reo i te whakareanga kotahi, Ä, e toru ngÄ whakareanga e ora ai anÅ ia: E haere ana te wÄ.

"Kua nui atu te hunga e whakapono ana he wÄhi nui tÅ te reo MÄori ki tÅ rÄtou tuakiritanga i Aotearoa nei, Ä, me whakahÄ«hÄ« tÄtou ki te kÅrero MÄori. I ngÄ tau e 35 ki muri, i nui te hunga i wehi i te whakamanatanga Ä-ture o te reo MÄori i Aotearoa, kei noho wehewehe tÄtou. Engari i te tau 2022, ko tÄ te reo he whakakotahi. Koia tonu te reo o Aotearoa me te hunga e whakapae ana ko Aotearoa tÅ rÄtou kÄinga."

"Mai i te wÄ i rÄhuitia te reo, ki ngÄ porotÄhi me ngÄ petihana, ki ngÄ kerÄme o Te Tiriti o Waitangi, ki ngÄ kerÄme tauutuutu i kawea ki te RÅ«nanga RuÄnuku o te KuÄ«ni: i pakangatia te pakanga o te reo MÄori puta noa i ngÄ tÄpu kai i ngÄ kÄinga, tae noa atu ki ngÄ kÅti matua rawa o te ao. He taonga te reo hei poipoi mÄ Aotearoa, haere ake nei."

Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori:

12pm Wednesday 14 September 2022

Stories of Te Reo: www.storiesoftereo.nz

Reo MÄori Toolkete: https://www.reomaori.co.nz/stories-of-te-reo-toolkete