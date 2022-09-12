Ogonowska Education Charitable Trust announces new grants

Monday, 12 September, 2022 - 10:11

The Trustees of the Ogonowska Education Charitable Trust, (Jenny Gordon MNZM, Halina Ogonowska-Coates and Gordon Noble-Campbell) are pleased to announce the awarding of three grants to primary school students in the Wellington Archdiocese. The grants made by the Trust will meet the Archdiocese Attendance Dues for each of the three grant recipients in 2023.

The 2022 grant recipients are: Caeliah Ashcroft, (Our Lady of Kapiti School, Paraparaumu); Grace McKnight, (Holy Family School, Porirua); and Nieson Palala (St. Anne’s School, Newtown).

The grants acknowledge the personal qualities and contribution to the cultural and spiritual life of the three students to their schools, with each student nominated by their school’s Principal.

The Trust honours and remembers two Polish sisters, Irena and Teresa Ogonowska who were members of the much-celebrated Polish refugee children offered refuge in New Zealand in 1944. The Patron of the Trust is His Grace the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Wellington.

In 1940 Irena and Teresa, together with their family, were forcibly deported to Siberia from their home in Ulanowszczyzna, a Polish military settlement in eastern Poland, (near Baranowicze).

Both sisters were educated in New Zealand Catholic secondary schools and both chose teaching as their profession. They were committed and passionate teachers all their lives, a commitment that was underpinned by their deep and life-long Catholic faith. Both Irena and Teresa appreciated the importance of education in creating the opportunity for children to be successful in their adult lives.

Viv Conroy, Principal of Our Lady of Kapiti School notes that, "Caeliah is a wonderful girl who has a great attitude towards her learning; she is a role model to other students and always has a smile on her face." Sue Goodin, Principal of Holy Family School says that, "Grace is a delightful Year 5 girl at Holy Family School and always displays our Catholic Values in class and in the playground." And Doreen O’Sullivan, Principal of St. Anne’s School observes that, "Nieson is an excellent student. His attendance, attitude and commitment are faultless, but the way he plays "big brother" to his siblings is second to none. It’s so lovely to see the way Nieson steps up and takes on responsibility." The Trustees congratulate Caeliah, Grace, Nieson and their families.

The Ogonowska Education Charitable Trust is a registered, incorporated, charitable trust (NZBN 9429049158564) and is a registered charity (CC58940). The Trust is a "donee organisation" in accordance with section LD 3(2) of the Income Tax Act 2007. Expressions of support, including donations to the Trust, are invited.