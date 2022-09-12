QLDC launches campaign to encourage voting

Monday, 12 September, 2022 - 13:54

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has launched its campaign encouraging people to vote in this year’s local government election.

The tongue-in-cheek campaign asks locals: Do you remember your first time…voting?

QLDC Chief Executive Mike Theelen said the idea behind the campaign was to try and reach people not traditionally high in voter turnout numbers and those who may not have previously thought about voting.

"We hope to grab their attention with a campaign that is a bit cheeky and eye-catching. And we hope the images make people smile and think a bit differently about Council. More importantly - we want people to think about voting and act on it."

Enrolled voters will receive their voting papers in the mail in a bright orange envelope between 16 September to 21 September.

Voting papers will include instructions on how to vote as well as a Candidate Information Booklet.

"I encourage people to read this booklet and the statements from candidates. Learn what each nominee is standing for and consider who you want to vote for."

People will be able to vote for the role of Mayor, up to three to four QLDC Councillors depending on the Ward they live in, and for those who live in WÄnaka Upper Clutha up to four Community Board Members.

Residents of Queenstown Lakes also get to vote for Otago Regional Council and can vote for up to three Councillors for the Dunstan Constituency.

Voting papers should be posted back in the return prepaid envelope included in the voting pack by October 4 to be counted in time for election day on October 8. They can also be delivered in person to one of the following Council offices by noon 8 October:

- 10 Gorge Road, Queenstown - 47 Ardmore Street, WÄnaka

People who are not enrolled to vote or didn’t receive voting papers in the mail, can make a special vote in person at QLDC’s Queenstown or WÄnaka offices (listed above). Staff will be available to guide voters through the steps to cast a special vote.

Special voting closes at noon on Saturday 8 October.

A person can vote in the elections if they are:

- 18 years or older AND - a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident AND - have lived in Aotearoa New Zealand for one year or more continuously at some point.

For electoral purposes, a permanent resident is a person who is in Aotearoa New Zealand legally and not required to leave within a specific time.

Australian, Niuean, Tokelauan, and Cook Islanders who have lived in Aotearoa New Zealand continuously for 12 months or more are also able to vote.

Mr Theelen said he strongly encouraged every eligible person in the district to read up on the candidates and take part in this election.

"Elected members make some very important decisions for the district, including determining what the priorities for Council are, and shaping the future of the place we live in. It’s a chance for you to vote for the candidates who represent your views or values, whether that’s on climate change, infrastructure, the local economy, parks and community facilities, or something else entirely."

Candidate information evenings are being held across the district by a range of community groups and organisations.

A full list of events is available on the QLDC website.