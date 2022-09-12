Feedback on 3 Waters 'Better off Funding' consultation appreciated

Monday, 12 September, 2022 - 14:21

From town entry statements and traffic calming measures and upgraded community facilities, to enhanced walkways, social good projects and further recognition of our rich cultural history - residents from throughout the district have told Waitomo District Council what they want for their future.

Council recently sought feedback on how to spend Central Government’s 3 Waters ‘Better off Funding’ allocation, worth a total of $14.2m for Waitomo District. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity to spend a significant amount of funds on community focused projects.

Chief Executive Ben Smit says the funding is all about placemaking and enhancing our community, so it was important to consult with the community and ask people what was important to them.

"Council is not likely to receive such a large sum of funding again, so we wanted to know how best to utilise the funding available to us.

"We received a lot of feedback and have really appreciated people taking the time to provide suggestions and tell us about their views on our consultation document and proposed potential projects.

"It was important we heard from as many people as possible, and with the introduction of the interactive consultation platform Social Pinpoint, we received much more engagement from the community, than by using traditional methods."

WDC’s ‘Better off’ funding is split into two tranches. The first tranche of $3.55m can be applied for this month, with the remaining $10.64m due in July 2024.

Council staff and elected members are currently reviewing all submissions, and prioritising projects for the first tranche funding applications. Consideration will also be given to the Partnering for Social Good projects, which encompass housing, employment, education and wellbeing.

As part of the process, WDC will also refresh its Town Concept Plans and some projects will be included in Council’s next Long Term Plan.