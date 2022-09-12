Nine homes plus through Kainga Ora in Woodville - Tararua District Council

Monday, 12 September, 2022 - 16:53

Kāinga Ora has been working closely with local councils, iwi and developers to investigate a range of housing opportunities within the Wairarapa and Tararua districts. This work has led to the acquisition of a site in Woodville for the building of much needed public housing that will allow for the building of at least nine new properties.

This work sees the return of Government public housing to Tararua after twenty years. "Re-establishing this public housing presence in Wairarapa and Tararua shows our commitment to building momentum in the provision of more public housing across New Zealand, so more people have warm, dry homes where they can thrive," said the Minister of Housing, the Honourable Doctor Megan Woods. The area acquired by Kāinga Ora in Woodville is adjacent to the Horizons Regional Council offices and was previously used as a storage area for their Woodville Service Centre. It is planned that the new properties will be completed by June 2024.

Tararua District Council Mayor, Tracey Collis said "We are excited to have Kāinga Ora back in the Tararua District, this is great news for local business in the Tararua district as Kāinga Ora see this as an opportunity to engage and work with local business in the development and building of the new homes. It is also great news as it will provide much needed modern housing for people who require housing assistance in the district."

It is expected that the homes in Woodville will be a mixture of homes for individuals, couples and smaller families but homes with more bedrooms will also be considered.

Kāinga Ora continue to work with Tararua District Council to identify and secure additional sites for future housing in the Tararua district that will help ease the housing shortfall and provide further employment to local business.

Tararua District Council would also like to extend their thanks to Horizons Regional Council and Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty for identifying this public housing opportunity in Tararua which has led to these first new builds that have kick started further development in our district.