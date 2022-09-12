COVID-19 Traffic Light System - Hospitality New Zealand

Monday, 12 September, 2022 - 17:39

Removing the Covid-19 traffic light system is the best news hospitality and accommodation

businesses have heard for 2½ years, says Hospitality New Zealand.

"At last. Operators have been hanging out for this news for a very long time," says Chief Executive Julie White.

"This will make a difference to all businesses, big and small, as it will hopefully give more people the confidence they have been waiting for to socialise in venues, cafes, and restaurants.

"Now is the time to get going and make up for lost ground.

"Many businesses are still recovering from the restrictions of the past two years, and with our

borders now open, there is real light at the end of the tunnel.

"Dare we hope for our best summer since 2019?

"On behalf of all hospitality and accommodation venues throughout the country, I would like to

shout out to Kiwis for their ongoing support during these past 2½ years. "Without your support during these testing times for us all, often going out of your way to visit our venues, for some it has meant you have saved businesses, jobs and kept communities going.

"Now let’s celebrate our freedom together."