Rainbow Sky Tower tonight - Lifting of COVID restrictions - SkyCity

Monday, 12 September, 2022 - 18:23

The iconic Sky Tower will light up in a celebratory display of rainbow colours on Monday 12 September in recognition of the lifting of COVID restrictions announced by the Prime Minister in a press conference earlier this afternoon.

"We are delighted to be looking to the future, and welcoming back customers, both domestic and international to SkyCity" says SkyCity’s Chief Executive Officer Michael Ahearne. "We hope the easing in restrictions will make our customers feel more comfortable in the vibrant spaces available to them in the city centre"

SkyCity is planning a larger celebration ‘The Federal Street Festival’ as we move into summer. More details on the event will be released shortly.

The Sky Tower will continue it’s colourful displays for the remainder of the week in celebration of Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori.