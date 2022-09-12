Worlds First Digital Marae and Te Reo Maori learning game simulator - AFED

Monday, 12 September, 2022 - 18:52

Te Whare o Te Reo is the world’s first simulated marae that also teaches you Te Reo MÄori. This 3d virtual simulator is accessible from most new smartphones, laptops, chrome books and computers via your internet browser. No apps to install and free to use.

Written by some of Aotearoa’s best Reo teachers, this resource was funded by Te MÄtÄwai and created by the Jean Swainson Foundation and hosted by Afed Limited.

Afed Limited partnered with Papakura Marae to recreate their whole marae in a virtual simulation. The carvings,buildings, panels and structures act as the reward system that you slowly unlock as you finish each level.

"We are proud to be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the petition signing and supporting this Te Reo MÄori learning platform, by offering our carvings and marae to be part of this digital learning experience" Tony Kake, Papakura Marae CEO

"A huge mihi to Te MÄtÄwai for funding the build of this learning resource and virtual marae, its quite new and innovative but they had trust to support this kaupapa." comments Cam Swainson-Whaanga, founder of Afed Limited and the Jean Swainson Foundation.

Te Whare o Te Reo uses a digital powhiri process to ensure tikanga is still followed, even though the experience is virtual.

"MÄori 3d modelers and virtual reality designers are really scarce in this industry, so we took it upon ourselves to hire two fluent Te Reo speaking interns to train and develop for this project and work on many more digital marae projects into the future." reflects Cam from Afed.

"It was exciting to build something that I know really well, but in a 3d virtual space…I have learnt so much along the way" Rangihuna Spooner, intern Afed Limited.

"It’s vital that MÄori are part of building these virtual experiences, to ensure tikanga and kawa are followed" TawhirimÄtea Hamiora Nopera-Taitua, intern Afed Limited

Te Whare o Te Reo already has 13,000 users/learners across 700 schools, homes and organisations.

600 lessons and assessments have been released already with another 1000 lessons coming in the next few months.

This learning resource and virtual marae will also be released as a hig end interactive game on Windows PC and Play Station, in the next few months.

Demo new video example only - Watch https://youtu.be/5mk824DntrI