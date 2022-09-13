Te Wiki o Te Reo Maori 'needs to kickstart more funding for te reo in education'

|
Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori : Ko te hiahia kia piki ake te putea mÅ te reo kei roto i te mÄtauranga
Ko te ngakau titikaha hei whakatipu i te reo MÄori kei roto i Aotearoa, ko te whakangako i te putea kia tupu ake te reo MÄori me te kaha o ngÄ kaiako, kaiÄwhina, e ai ki a Te Akatea me NZEI Te Riu Roa.
The commitment to growing te reo MÄori in Aotearoa needs a major boost of funding to build more te reo MÄori capability in educators (kaiako/teachers and kaiawhina/teacher aides), according to Te Akatea and NZEI Te Riu Roa.
I huitahi te Aka Haumi Tumuaki MÄori me te uniana mÄtauranga i ngÄ ra whakatÄ. E ai ki a rÄtou kia kaha te Kawanatanga ki te tautoko ngÄ tamariki MÄori kia Ähei ratou ki te whai mÄtauranga hiranga ki roto i te reo MÄori ahakoa tÄhea te horopaki.
Meeting together over the weekend, the National MÄori Principals Association and education union say the Government needs to do much more to ensure tamariki MÄori can access excellent education in and through te reo MÄori in whatever context they are being educated.
"Kei te haere mai mÄtou ki roto i Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori kei te mohiotia tatou kaore he kÅpaka me te ngÄkaunui ki te kitea te reo MÄori e tipu ake ana. Engari ahakoa kei ro Whare Kohungahunga, Kohanga Reo, Puna Reo, Kura Auraki, Kura Kaupapa me Kura-a-Iwi, ko te tikanga kia tipu ake te kaha o ngÄ kaiako kia kimi ngÄ rauemi mana whenua, hapÅ«, me te iwi, Ä, me te Ähei mÄtou he ‘te reo MÄori i te tuatahi’ whiringa mÅ ngÄ tamariki MÄori katoa," nÄ Liam Rutherford Te Manukura o NZEI Te Riu Roa.
"As we go into Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori, we know there is no shortage of desire to see te reo MÄori grow and prosper. But whether in ECE, kÅhanga reo, puna reo, kura Auraki (English Medium), kura Kaupapa or kura-Ä-iwi, our tamariki, we need to prioritise building the capability of teachers, resourcing Mana whenua, hapÅ« and iwi and ensuring we have a 'te reo MÄori first' choice for all tamariki MÄori," NZEI Te Riu Roa president Liam Rutherford said.
E ai ki a Liam Rutherford, Te Manukura o NZEI Te Riu Roa, he kereme mana taurite e haere ake nei mo ngÄ kaiÄrahi i te reo MÄori, a, i kitea ko te utu o ngÄ kaiÄrahi i piki ake ki te 82% (waru tekau mamÄ rua pai heneti) i tenei tau, he pikinga e whakamihi me te Ähukahuka o ngÄ pukenga o ngÄ kaihÄpai o te Reo MÄori. Ko te karanga a NZEI Te Riu Roa, kia whakamihi i ngÄ mÄtanga reo mÄ Åna tikanga, me tipu ngÄ rauemi kia whakapiki ake i ngÄ pukenga o ngÄ kaiako MÄori kei ngÄ kura tÅnu.
NZEI Te Riu Roa President Liam Rutherford said its pay equity claim for kaiÄrahi i te reo MÄori, which saw kaiÄrahi win pay rises of up to 82% this year, was just one step towards recognition of the value of skilled proponents of te reo. NZEI is also calling for greater recognition of teachers with te reo MÄori me ngÄ tikanga expertise, and for increases in resourcing for upskilling the reo of MÄori teachers already in schools.
Anei he whakatauki na Bruce Jepsen, Te Manukura o Te Akatea (Ngati TÅ«wharetoa/NgÄti Raukawa) i tohaina:
Te Akatea President Bruce Jepsen (NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa/NgÄti Raukawa) shared the whakatauki:
TÅku reo, tÅku oho oho,
tÅku reo, tÅku mÄpihi maurea, tÅku reo, tÅku whakakai marihi!
My language is my awakening
My language is the window to my soul
