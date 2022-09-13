Te Wiki o Te Reo Maori 'needs to kickstart more funding for te reo in education'

Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 - 09:45

Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori : Ko te hiahia kia piki ake te putea mÅ te reo kei roto i te mÄtauranga

Ko te ngakau titikaha hei whakatipu i te reo MÄori kei roto i Aotearoa, ko te whakangako i te putea kia tupu ake te reo MÄori me te kaha o ngÄ kaiako, kaiÄwhina, e ai ki a Te Akatea me NZEI Te Riu Roa.

The commitment to growing te reo MÄori in Aotearoa needs a major boost of funding to build more te reo MÄori capability in educators (kaiako/teachers and kaiawhina/teacher aides), according to Te Akatea and NZEI Te Riu Roa.

I huitahi te Aka Haumi Tumuaki MÄori me te uniana mÄtauranga i ngÄ ra whakatÄ. E ai ki a rÄtou kia kaha te Kawanatanga ki te tautoko ngÄ tamariki MÄori kia Ähei ratou ki te whai mÄtauranga hiranga ki roto i te reo MÄori ahakoa tÄhea te horopaki.

Meeting together over the weekend, the National MÄori Principals Association and education union say the Government needs to do much more to ensure tamariki MÄori can access excellent education in and through te reo MÄori in whatever context they are being educated.

"Kei te haere mai mÄtou ki roto i Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori kei te mohiotia tatou kaore he kÅpaka me te ngÄkaunui ki te kitea te reo MÄori e tipu ake ana. Engari ahakoa kei ro Whare Kohungahunga, Kohanga Reo, Puna Reo, Kura Auraki, Kura Kaupapa me Kura-a-Iwi, ko te tikanga kia tipu ake te kaha o ngÄ kaiako kia kimi ngÄ rauemi mana whenua, hapÅ«, me te iwi, Ä, me te Ähei mÄtou he ‘te reo MÄori i te tuatahi’ whiringa mÅ ngÄ tamariki MÄori katoa," nÄ Liam Rutherford Te Manukura o NZEI Te Riu Roa.

"As we go into Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori, we know there is no shortage of desire to see te reo MÄori grow and prosper. But whether in ECE, kÅhanga reo, puna reo, kura Auraki (English Medium), kura Kaupapa or kura-Ä-iwi, our tamariki, we need to prioritise building the capability of teachers, resourcing Mana whenua, hapÅ« and iwi and ensuring we have a 'te reo MÄori first' choice for all tamariki MÄori," NZEI Te Riu Roa president Liam Rutherford said.

E ai ki a Liam Rutherford, Te Manukura o NZEI Te Riu Roa, he kereme mana taurite e haere ake nei mo ngÄ kaiÄrahi i te reo MÄori, a, i kitea ko te utu o ngÄ kaiÄrahi i piki ake ki te 82% (waru tekau mamÄ rua pai heneti) i tenei tau, he pikinga e whakamihi me te Ähukahuka o ngÄ pukenga o ngÄ kaihÄpai o te Reo MÄori. Ko te karanga a NZEI Te Riu Roa, kia whakamihi i ngÄ mÄtanga reo mÄ Åna tikanga, me tipu ngÄ rauemi kia whakapiki ake i ngÄ pukenga o ngÄ kaiako MÄori kei ngÄ kura tÅnu.

NZEI Te Riu Roa President Liam Rutherford said its pay equity claim for kaiÄrahi i te reo MÄori, which saw kaiÄrahi win pay rises of up to 82% this year, was just one step towards recognition of the value of skilled proponents of te reo. NZEI is also calling for greater recognition of teachers with te reo MÄori me ngÄ tikanga expertise, and for increases in resourcing for upskilling the reo of MÄori teachers already in schools.

Anei he whakatauki na Bruce Jepsen, Te Manukura o Te Akatea (Ngati TÅ«wharetoa/NgÄti Raukawa) i tohaina:

Te Akatea President Bruce Jepsen (NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa/NgÄti Raukawa) shared the whakatauki:

TÅku reo, tÅku oho oho,

tÅku reo, tÅku mÄpihi maurea, tÅku reo, tÅku whakakai marihi!

My language is my awakening

My language is the window to my soul