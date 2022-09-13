Waikanae Beach stormwater upgrade starting soon

Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 - 12:03

Contractors are about to start a $1.48 million 12-month upgrade of the stormwater system in Waikanae Beach, KÄpiti Coast District Council stormwater engineer Tapiwa Mbona says.

"The new underground pipes will greatly improve drainage in the area.

"Some preparatory work like hedge removal has been done, but the main project is starting later than expected because - ironically - the wet weather we’ve had has delayed the contractor finishing at another site. They’re expecting to be able to get on with it from early October," Mr Mbona said.

The project involves installing larger underground stormwater pipes through the walkway reserves between Huiawa and Rauparaha Streets. The new pipes will have more capacity than the existing ones and will reduce the likelihood of flooding after heavy rain.

Traffic management will be in place during the works and people might not be able to use the pedestrian shortcuts through the reserve until the work is finished in each section, Mr Mbona said.

"We do our best to minimise disruption caused by the works, but neighbours might experience some work-related noise and localised vibration from compaction plant used during trench reinstatement. There’ll also be construction vehicles in the neighbourhood during the works," he said.

"Our contractors, Action Civil, will let you know in advance when the work will be in your street and if access to your driveway will be affected."

The contractors will be onsite between 7am - 7pm Monday Friday and Saturday 8am - 1pm.

For questions about the day-to-day works, please contact the contractor, Dave Murtagh of Action Civil on 027 442 2971.

This upgrade is one of the 227 projects in Council’s 37-year stormwater improvement programme outlined in the 2021-41 Long-term Plan. The improvements are a combination of creating new assets and upgrading or renewing existing assets to address flooding in homes, commercial buildings, garages, streets and properties.

Read more about how we’re managing and improving our stormwater system at kapiticoast.govt.nz/stormwater.