|
[ login or create an account ]
Te Kura Matatini ki ÅtÄgo-Otago Polytechnic is celebrating Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori with a range of activities and shared kai.
Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori has an important part to play in the progression of Otago Polytechnic’s Te Rautaki Reo MÄori (MÄori Language Strategy).
"The more steps we take to normalising Te Reo MÄori at Otago Polytechnic, the better," says Dr Megan Gibbons, Chief Executive, Otago Polytechnic.
"Our MÄori Language Strategy contributes to our Rautaki MÄori (MÄori Strategic Framework). This includes a clearly defined process to increase the use and confidence of the language among our staff and learners.
"Language is an essential expression of culture, both of which Te Kura Matatini ki ÅtÄgo is committed to embedding into the fabric of our institution, as embodied by this whakataukÄ«: Ko tÄku reo tÄku ohooho, ko tÄku reo tÄku mapihi mauria (my language is my awakening, my language is the window to my soul)."
Events at Te Kura Matatini ki ÅtÄgo-Otago Polytechnic include a daily karakia and waiata, a midweek hÄngÄ«, Te Reo MÄori pronunciation sessions, and a health workshop for our MÄori tauira.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice