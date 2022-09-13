Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 - 13:02

Te Kura Matatini ki ÅtÄgo-Otago Polytechnic is celebrating Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori with a range of activities and shared kai.

Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori has an important part to play in the progression of Otago Polytechnic’s Te Rautaki Reo MÄori (MÄori Language Strategy).

"The more steps we take to normalising Te Reo MÄori at Otago Polytechnic, the better," says Dr Megan Gibbons, Chief Executive, Otago Polytechnic.

"Our MÄori Language Strategy contributes to our Rautaki MÄori (MÄori Strategic Framework). This includes a clearly defined process to increase the use and confidence of the language among our staff and learners.

"Language is an essential expression of culture, both of which Te Kura Matatini ki ÅtÄgo is committed to embedding into the fabric of our institution, as embodied by this whakataukÄ«: Ko tÄku reo tÄku ohooho, ko tÄku reo tÄku mapihi mauria (my language is my awakening, my language is the window to my soul)."

Events at Te Kura Matatini ki ÅtÄgo-Otago Polytechnic include a daily karakia and waiata, a midweek hÄngÄ«, Te Reo MÄori pronunciation sessions, and a health workshop for our MÄori tauira.