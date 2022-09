Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 - 13:02

Te Kura Matatini ki Ōtāgo-Otago Polytechnic is celebrating Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori with a range of activities and shared kai.

Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori has an important part to play in the progression of Otago Polytechnic’s Te Rautaki Reo Māori (Māori Language Strategy).

"The more steps we take to normalising Te Reo Māori at Otago Polytechnic, the better," says Dr Megan Gibbons, Chief Executive, Otago Polytechnic.

"Our Māori Language Strategy contributes to our Rautaki Māori (Māori Strategic Framework). This includes a clearly defined process to increase the use and confidence of the language among our staff and learners.

"Language is an essential expression of culture, both of which Te Kura Matatini ki Ōtāgo is committed to embedding into the fabric of our institution, as embodied by this whakataukī: Ko tāku reo tāku ohooho, ko tāku reo tāku mapihi mauria (my language is my awakening, my language is the window to my soul)."

Events at Te Kura Matatini ki Ōtāgo-Otago Polytechnic include a daily karakia and waiata, a midweek hāngī, Te Reo Māori pronunciation sessions, and a health workshop for our Māori tauira.