Council gets behind Clean Up Week with free disposal of litter - QLDC

Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 - 13:44

Litter pickers and trash bashers doing their bit to keep the district tidy during Clean Up Week 2022 will be able to dispose of all the waste they collect for free at Queenstown Lakes District Council’s (QLDC) transfer stations in Frankton and WÄnaka.

The annual, nationwide event organised by Keep New Zealand Beautiful (KNZB) begins this Saturday and runs until Friday 23 September.

QLDC Waste Minimisation Project Officer Kath Buttar said Council was once again getting behind the event with promotion and the offer of free disposal of all litter collected.

"Getting involved in Clean Up Week is an easy way to make a positive and tangible impact in your neighbourhood," she said.

"So get your friends, whÄnau, school, business or local community group together, grab a bucket or reusable collection bag and some gardening gloves and choose an area to clear of litter. This could be your own street, a favourite play park, reserve or trail, the lakefront or town centre."

Ms Buttar said KNZB’s website had a list of events that people could join, or they could register their own event and start spreading the word.

"There are heaps of resources and advice online about things like the right equipment to use, health and safety considerations and how to promote your event."

"Once you’ve finished you can take all the litter you’ve collected to either of our transfer stations with disposal costs covered by Council. We do ask that the person dropping off the litter is the same person named in the KNZB registration form, and that they have both ID and the digital token provided by KNZB as part of the event registration process."

QLDC’s transfer stations are located at 110 Glenda Drive, Frankton and next to Wastebusters on Ballantyne Road, WÄnaka. Maps are available on the Council’s website at www.qldc.govt.nz/services/rubbish-recycling/transfer-stations

For the first time, this year there will also be the opportunity for those involved to contribute to the KNZB Citizen Science programmes. The data collected from these programmes will feed into a shared database that will help inform local and national legislation, community-led programming and behaviour change campaigns.

Anyone wanting more information on Clean Up Week should visit the event website at

www.knzb.org.nz/programmes/clean-new-zealand-beautiful/clean-up-week/