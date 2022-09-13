'New Zealand charity will save millions of lives'

Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 - 14:24

Blue Sky charity has designed what it calls ‘’indestructible buildings’’, and a world first.

Buildings that can go anywhere, fast to erect, cost effective, most importantly will save lives.

The buildings are rated to withstand Cat 9+ earthquakes, Cat 4+ cyclones, bush fires, and even volcanic ash. We can build, homes, shops, civil defence, police stations, you name it, we can design it.

With climate change we have to think about many things, and this is just one.

The charity which was formed in 2017 has come up with all kinds of inventions and ideas.

All designed around health and the environment.

Director of the charity John Lehmann, a Mayoral candidate for the Auckland Mayoralty says ‘’We have done some amazing thing’s’’. He says the whole focus is on things, people and experts said were imposable...I love proving them wrong Lehmann said.

Everything from and Sea trailers, for sea and river transport, to ‘’Hot rock’’ geothermal research. Lehmann, say we are getting there, and fast.

Their latest research is into cancer cures. We don’t want treatments, but cures.

Lehmann says this horrible disease effects everyone. Young, old, Black, white, animals. It’s time we got rid of it.

With this disease we seem to be going down the same old path with drugs and getting nowhere. We must think outside the box,, and think. Be brave, be creative. Stop thinking in the rut.

I have amassed some very smart local people and from around the world on this one.

Lehmann says if we can pull it off, and I think we can. Imagine having a cure with no drugs, no knifes, no horrible aftereffects, and the cure can be done within hours.

What we are working on is ultrasound and using the sound waves to smash predetermined cells.

What research we have done on skin cancer cells has been 100% successful.

Lehmann says with more work and time we will be able to treat all types of cancers, many of which are currently untreatable.

The answers are out there. Its up to me and my team to find them.

Lehmann says the mission of his charity, and the people there is to make it a better world for man and beast.

As Einstein said in 1953 ‘The future of medicine will be one of frequency’’

Lehmann said research is a very expensive thing and we have to get it right.

Lehmann says his charity is not asking for financial help from the government.

When asked why not, he said he and his peoples time is better working on productive things, rather than filling out endless forms.

He said we will be after public donations and every cent counts.

It’s in everyone interest we win on this one.