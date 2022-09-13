New Masterton homes ready for whanau in September - Emerge Aotearoa

Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 - 15:32

Emerge Aotearoa is delighted that whÄnau will be able to move into 22 new homes in its Masterton development in just one week’s time (19 September).

"Many of the whÄnau, most of whom have come from emergency or transitional housing, have already visited their new homes to measure up for items such as fridges and washing machines", Emerge Aotearoa Housing Trust General Manager Hope Simonsen says.

The new development includes eight one-bedroom units, 10 two-bedroom homes and four three bedroom houses. It has been purchased in partnership with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, delivered by Emerge Aotearoa Housing Trust and built by Jennian Homes.

Kainga Ora has also confirmed they will be purchasing the remaining 18 homes in the same Iorns Street North cul-de-sac with their houses being ready later in the year. Simonsen says, "We are looking to work closely with Kainga Ora when their development is completed."

Work on Emerge Aotearoa’s development began in December 2020, after the organisation recognised the significant need for public housing investment in Masterton. "It has been a big focus for us since 2019. At Emerge Aotearoa we believe secure, warm housing is one of the foundations to health and wellbeing for all. Our mahi contributes to everyone having a place called home and we are thrilled to be able to provide this for whÄnau in Masterton" says Emerge Aotearoa Group CE, Dr Barbara Disley.

The development began with an undisturbed piece of whenua being blessed as part of a whakawÄtea on Thursday 1 July 2020. Local kaumatua Mike Kawana (RangitÄne o Wairarapa) led the blessing, which was attended by Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty, Mayor of Masterton Lyn Patterson and Emerge Aotearoa Housing Trust board members Graeme Bell (chair) and Mena Antonio. A blessing was also held to celebrate the completion of these homes in August 2022, attended by Mayor Patterson.

On Monday 12 September, Emerge Aotearoa Board member Mena Antonio was thrilled to be able to host Kainga Ora on site and to show Hon Dr Megan Woods through an Emerge Aotearoa home soon to be occupied in Masterton.