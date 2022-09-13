2022 Best Foods Comedy Gala - NZ International Comedy Festival

Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 - 15:32

The 2022 Best Foods Comedy Gala was held in Auckland on Friday 9th September to a packed out Civic Theatre. The audience was treated to the best Kiwi comedy line-up including MC, dancing extraordinaire, Rhys Mathewson.

Comedians on the night included: Rhys Mathewson, Guy Montgomery, Ray O'Leary, Liv McKenzie, Ruby Esther, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer, Rutene Spooner; Paul Douglas, David Correos, Lana Walters, Tony Lyall, Tofiga Fepulea'i, Justine Smith, Chris Parker, Kura Forrester, Eli Matthewson, Pax Assadi, Hayley Sproull, Guy Williams; Nick Rado and Melanie Bracewell. It was truly a night full of laughter!

There was no mistaking who the sponsor of the show was! The ‘Best Seat in the House’ took pride of place in the Civic’s foyer for people to guess how many mayo jars it took to build. There was a chance to win a year’s supply of Best Foods mayo and people happily snapped pics of themselves on the Best seat all night.

Six amazing Best Foods mayo towers were built for sampling, so everyone went home very happy.

For those who missed out on the fun, the Auckland Best Foods Comedy Gala was filmed and will be screening on TV3 over the next two weeks. The Comedy Mixtape hosted by Pax Assadi, supported by Best Foods , will also be playing the week after. All these shows will be available OnDemand for the next twelve months.