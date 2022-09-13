Spring Lift hitting Waihi Beach property prices

Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 - 16:48

Latest figures from REINZ show the "spring lift" is starting to hit the property market after a couple of tough months with people focused on rising interest rates and inflation.

"Despite REINZ commenting that sales activity remains subdued, in Waihi Beach we are starting to see increasing numbers of people attending open homes, as well as first home buyers beginning to re-enter the market, said Mr Gary Alway, owner of local real estate market leader LJ Hooker Waihi Beach.

"We agree with REINZ’s sentiment that ‘as sellers adjust their expectations to meet the market, now is a great time to consider upsizing or downsizing’ particularly as we see the relaxing of the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act and the opportunity to negotiate are enticing savvy first home buyers," commented Alway.

REINZ update also shows seasonally adjusted median price compared to August 2021 for the Bay of Plenty region (where Waihi Beach is located) experienced a 6.5% median change and a 5.8% seasonally adjusted change. In short, the Bay of Plenty’s media house price rose by 6.5% year-on-year to $895,000 this August, while the national median price was down 5.9% to $800,000.

"With properties staying on the market longer, with the median number of days to sell a property up 18 days to 49 days compared with August 2022, the importance of enlisting a trusted real estate profession to effectively market your property to attract buyers is even more important," said Alway, who manages a team of 11 sales consultants based in Waihi Beach.

"For the Waihi Beach property market, we can take some positives from the REINZ report, including that the median price continues upwards as it has for the past year and a half, alongside witnessing the easing of the median days to sell. This is good news for people who want to sell," said Mr Alway.

"Waihi Beach is fast becoming a haven for people from Auckland, Tauranga, and Hamilton seeking the ability to work more from home while also appreciating that hard-to-find laid-back Kiwi beach holiday experience," Mr Alway said.