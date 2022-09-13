Kapiti Coast DC emergency meeting to remember The Queen

Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 - 18:21

KÄpiti Coast District Council will hold an emergency meeting prior to their Strategy and Operations and Audit and Risk meetings on Thursday 15 September 2022.

The emergency meeting will be held at 9am in the Civic Building, Paraparaumu, providing Council with an opportunity to remember Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

KÄpiti Coast Mayor K Gurunathan says the meeting will include a minute’s silience as part of the proceedings, which is just one of the many ways Council is marking Her Majesty’s passing.

"Council flags have been flying at half-mast since Friday morning, and we have provided places for people to lay flowers and sign condolence books. It’s been heart-warming to see many of our community members taking up this opportunity," says Mayor Gurunathan.

"We are also preparing for the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day, a one-off Public Holiday that is being held on 26 September."

At Thursday’s emergency meeting, Council will also be asked to formally appoint NgÄti Toa RangÄtira’s nominated representative to its Strategy and Operations Committee, giving effect to Council’s decision on increased mana whenua representation from earlier in the year.

"This meeting will be livestreamed but also marks the first time Council will open Council Chambers to members of the public following the lifting of the COVID-19 traffic light system last night," says Mayor Gurunathan.

"As we learn to live in a world where COVID-19 is part of everyday life, we still strongly encourage people to help keep our community safe and healthy.

"If you're unwell, take a RAT test and please don’t visit any of our facilities. Exercise good hygiene, and while there's no longer a requirement to wear masks when you visit our facilities, if you feel more comfortable wearing a mask we encourage you do to so."