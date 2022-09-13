Israeli attacks on Masafer Yatta, we must speak out again - John Minto

Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 - 21:06

Late last month we welcomed New Zealand Ambassador to Egypt, Greg Lewis, speaking out against ethnic cleaning of Palestinians from Masafer Yatta in the South Hebron hills of the occupied West Bank.

Greg Lewis met with local Palestinians, including Sami Huraini from Youth of Sumud (Steadfastness) and heard directly the reality of Israel’s brutal ethnic cleansing policies.

Since then however, Israel has keep up harassment of local farmers and given active support to armed Israeli settlers in their attacks on residents of Masafer Yatta. Today that included an attack on Hafez Huraini (Sami’s father) where he was assaulted as he defended his land, was injured and then detained by the Israeli army.

We have forwarded this information to MFAT and asked that Aotearoa New Zealand follow up with a public statement condemning the Israeli actions.

"If New Zealand stays silent now it will send all the wrong messages; Israel will see it can continue its attacks on Palestinians at Masafer Yatta with impunity" says PSNA National Chair John Minto.

"It is important Aotearoa New Zealand continues to speak out as this is the only way to ensure Israel knows there will be some accountability for their racist policies"

"Palestinians should expect nothing less of a country which stood up against apartheid in South Africa"

The New Zealand media have reported nothing of Masafer Yatta - unlike the Australian Broadcasting Corporation which produced this excellent report on the situation at Masafer Yatta.