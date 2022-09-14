The Great Lake Centre thirty and thriving - Taupo District Council

Wednesday, 14 September, 2022 - 11:29

TaupÅ’s Great Lake Centre has been the cornerstone of events in the region and was "the envy of other district councils" when it was built.

From classical orchestras to heavy metal groups, trade shows and local musical and theatre groups, the centre has seen it all, with hundreds of thousands of people through its doors over the years. In August, the centre celebrated its 30th birthday. Its official opening is recorded as 28 August, 1992.

Construction started in the early 90s, under the leadership of the council and Mayor Joan Williamson.

Mrs Williamson remembers the need for a purpose-built event and function space was apparent in the growing town.

"The old town hall had louvre windows that would rattle and leak when it rained. I remember being at a function that had to pause while trucks drove past - these were the days before they were diverted from the main drag."

The building of the centre itself was not without its setbacks, however the whole project was a success that Mrs Williamson remembers with fondness.

"The aim at the time was that the building design had to balance between local use and out-of-town needs. I think it’s been achieved really well.

"We were unique in the building, in that we finished it under time, under budget and debt free, thanks to the sale of some land in Wharewaka. We were the envy of other district councils around the country.

"We were using the GLC for a year or so before the offical opening night. When we held the event, someone looked out the window and said ‘it’s snowing!’. We ran outside in our ball gowns and put out our hands. It felt like a blessing. I’ve never forgotten it all these years."

District events and venues manager Steve Giles says the Great Lake Centre is just as well used as it was 30 years ago.

"To me the GLC’s true value is in its ability to host a massive range of events from medieval jousting tournaments to Golden Gloves boxing, to civic funerals, national celebrations and remembrance services."

Mr Giles works hard with his team to ensure the Great Lake Centre will continue to be a hub of arts and culture, while meeting the needs of TaupÅ as it continues to grow.

"As an events and venues team we see ourselves as temporary kaitiaki of the GLC on behalf of the community and we’re working to keep it a great facility for our district, today and into the future."

To see what events are coming up at the Great Lake Centre and other venues visit https://www.lovetaupo.com/en/see-do/events/