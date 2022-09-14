'Aramex investigation welcomed by NZCTU'

Wednesday, 14 September, 2022 - 13:39

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions welcomes news that WorkSafe will undertake an investigation into Aramex Couriers.

The investigation follows a spate of news articles in which Aramex drivers repeatedly raised concerns about their working conditions.

NZCTU National Secretary Melissa Ansell-Bridges said the investigation was a step in the right direction.

"It's important that WorkSafe investigate these concerns and it highlights the need for further reform to protect contractors in New Zealand."

Ansell-Bridges, who was a member of the Better Protections for Contractors Tripartite Working said health and safety was a prominent theme.

"Whilst contractors are technically covered by the Health and Safety at Work Act, the reality of this work is that many contractors have very little control over their pay and conditions and are acutely aware that contracts can be changed or cancelled at any time.

"This creates a power dynamic where it's much harder to raise concerns about health and safety."

Ansell-Bridges said the NZCTU would eagerly await Minister Woods’ response to the Tripartite Working Group report in the coming months.