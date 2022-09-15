Kaipara District Council appoints interim Chief Executive

Thursday, 15 September, 2022 - 10:28

Following the recent announcement that current Chief Executive Louise Miller will be stepping down, Kaipara District Council has appointed Jason Marris as interim Chief Executive, while an external recruitment firm undertakes the search for a permanent appointment.

The process for recruitment for both the interim and permanent Chief Executive role was agreed by the Remuneration and Development Committee at the 26 July meeting. The decision to appoint Mr Marris was made by the whole Council at its 31 August meeting.

Jason Marris is currently Kaipara District Council’s General Manager for Engagement and Transformation and will step into the interim Chief Executive role on 29 October 2022, when the current Chief Executive Louise Miller steps down.

The Chief Executive role is the most senior position within staff and is the key role providing leadership and management for Council in its provision of Local Government services to the Kaipara community.

Mayor Dr Jason Smith says the appointment of Mr Marris into the interim role provides continuity and stability until the permanent Chief Executive is appointed.

"We are pleased to have Jason step into the interim role. He has already demonstrated he has the steady hand, experience and knowledge to guide Elected Members and staff through this next period until the new permanent CE will be joining Kaipara, months from now."

After a competitive procurement process an executive recruitment firm has been appointed to undertake the search for Kaipara District Council’s next permanent Chief Executive. It is anticipated shortlisted candidates will be able to be considered and interviewed by Council prior to the Christmas break, with a decision on the appointment soon after that.

You can find the minutes of the Committee meeting - which detail out the agreed recruitment process for both the interim and permanent Chief Executive role - publicly available on the Kaipara District Council website.