Voting in local elections opening on Friday

Thursday, 15 September, 2022 - 10:53

Voting in Selwyn’s local elections officially opens this Friday, 16 September.

Voting papers will be mailed to all enrolled voters between 16 and 21 September, and the official voting period opens on Friday.

Voting in local elections is held by postal vote, and voting papers must be received by the Council no later than 12 midday on closing day, Saturday 8 October.

"This a really important opportunity for Selwyn residents to have a say on the district’s future - and it only comes around once every three years," says Deputy Electoral Officer Stephen Hill.

"We encourage people to take time to find out about the candidates in their area, then complete the voting forms and drop them into the post."

Voting papers can be posted at any NZ Post postbox, and the Council is also providing ballot boxes at the Council offices, all Selwyn libraries, and many community and recreation centres.

Deputy Electoral Officer Stephen Hill is encouraging residents to look out for voting papers over the coming week.

"If residents don’t receive their voting papers in the mail, this could be because they have

not enrolled, or have recently moved into the district or changed address, for example," Mr Hill says. "But people can still enrol and cast a special vote."

Special voting papers can be requested by contacting the Council or calling in to the Council offices or any Selwyn library.

Electoral rolls closed on 12 August, with 48,302 voters registered at that date in Selwyn, up from 40,301 in 2019. Voter turnout in Selwyn at the 2019 elections was 42.3%.

As well as council elections, voting papers will also include candidates for the Canterbury Regional Council (Environment Canterbury) elections. Voting papers include instructions on how to vote.

Full information on enrolling, voting and special votes - as well as candidate profiles, ward maps and other election information - is available online at www.selwyn.govt.nz/elections.