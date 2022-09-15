Food and beverage sector opportunities for Kapiti - Kapiti Coast District Council

Thursday, 15 September, 2022 - 12:44

KÄpiti Coast District Council hosted more than 30 key stakeholders, including a variety of local Food and Beverage businesses, at a strategy presentation session held at Southwards Car Museum on Tuesday 6 September 2022.

The District Council, in conjunction with the Economic Development Kotahitanga Board, recently engaged First Retail Group to undertake research into KÄpiti’s food and beverage sector. Research findings have been compiled into a Food and Beverage Cluster Report, which was presented to guests at last week’s event.

Neil Mackay, Chair of the Economic Development Kotahitanga Board, says the objective of this work was to develop a picture of how the sector is evolving, understand stakeholder-led requirements for success, and determine potential funding sources for cluster concepts.

"We want to ensure we can leverage opportunities to support the impressive small producers, artisan food operators, brewers and hospitality businesses that are a growing sector here. This report reinforces their strengths and provides a roadmap for continued success," says Mr Mackay.

KÄpiti Coast District Council Economic Development Manager Mark Ward says the report forms part of a wider sector strategy that is currently being finalised. It also complements Council’s overarching 2020-23 KÄpiti District Economic Development Strategy and the Regional Economic Development Plan Food and Fibre programme that was launched earlier this month.

"The district has a naturally collaborative food and beverage sector, which has evolved into a strong unique selling point. There is a real opportunity here, with such creative and innovative operators who call KÄpiti home," says Mr Ward.

"The report reinforces their strengths and provides a roadmap for continued success. It outlines that a network cluster group and precinct groups could elevate existing relationships to improve communication and productivity to further strengthen this position.

"The report is the culmination of a huge amount of work, and I look forward to supporting the next steps as resource is put in place. This includes resourcing a champion to setup the cluster and create workstreams that support connectivity and collaborative outcomes. We acknowledge the ongoing support of WellingtonNZ who are co-funding this work alongside Council."

Chris Wilkinson, the Managing Director at First Retail Group, presented the report’s findings back to local businesses and stakeholders at the event.

"As a food and beverage sector, KÄpiti is coming into its ‘heyday’," says Mr Wilkinson.

"It was a privilege for the team to engage with more than 45 food and beverage businesses and understand their perspectives of this unique sector."