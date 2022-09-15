Honouring older people - Napier City Council

Thursday, 15 September, 2022 - 13:56

From gold nuggets of good advice to top tips for the perfect pav, respect for older people in the community is being highlighted in a collaboration between Napier City Council’s Positive Ageing Strategy Advisory Group, Grey Power and Age Concern.

International Day of Older People is Saturday, 1 October and it will be marked by an event at the Napier War Memorial Centre from 1pm to 3pm. The aim is to celebrate and appreciate older people in the community who continue to make a valuable contribution to society.

The Positive Ageing Strategy Advisory Group (PASAG) has two co-chairs, Peter Grant and Lexia Puna. Both are looking forward to seeing older members of the community at the event on 1 October.

"Helping kaumatua/older people of Ahuriri/Napier feel safe, valued and cared for is a good reason to be part of the Positive Ageing Strategy Group," explains Lexia. "There are so many things we can share with the community to achieve our goals, starting with the celebration of the International Day of Older People."

Peter Grant says, "The event is a chance for our community to celebrate some of the special things that older people contribute to our City."

Napier City Council has adopted a strategy to help make Napier an Age Friendly City, and has tasked the PASAG with developing an action plan to bring the strategy to life.

In the near future, PASAG will present a first draft of the action plan to the Council and will invite suggestions and input from the community for the continuous development of the plan to ensure Napier gains recognition as an Age Friendly City.

Napier’s October event will be an afternoon tea for older people, with music and a baking competition.

The international awareness day aims to encourage countries to draw attention to and challenge negative stereotypes and misconceptions about older persons and ageing, and to celebrate their contributions to society.

More info on the baking competition:

Those wishing to enter the baking competition must register ahead of the event. Call Larissa on 06 836 5607 or visit surveymonkey.com/r/IDO2022.

Entrants 60+ years old can enter their baking to be judged by a panel of judges and win prizes at the event. Categories include recipes with five ingredients or less, cakes, biscuits and international baking.