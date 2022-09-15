Settled weekend ahead - MetService

Thursday, 15 September, 2022 - 14:00

This weekend, the weather across much of Aotearoa/New Zealand is set to be dry and settled. Again, cool mornings quickly give way to sunny and warm afternoons for most of the country, although it may feel cooler in the shade due to low humidity. Metservice meteorologist Karl Loots said this was thanks to a large area of high pressure moving across the country. A front approaches from the Tasman Sea on Sunday, but its only real effect on the weekends weather will be strengthening northerly winds and a few showers to western parts of the South Island. It does bring a wet and windy start to the week for much of the country so make the most of the weather this weekend.

"A pleasant weekend can be expected for most, with fine and mild afternoons expected across the country." Said Loots.