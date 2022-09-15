New bus announcements will make navigating the city easier - Auckland Transport

|
Ka ngÄwari ake te hÄereere i te tÄone i Änei pÄnuitanga hou i ngÄ pahi
Kua tÄ«mata tÄ Auckland Transport (AT) whakaputa i ngÄ pÄnuitanga Ä-tukuoro i ngÄ pahi, tae atu ki ngÄ kÅrero mÅ Äwhea whakawhiti ai ki ratonga kÄ, ki te ingoa o ia tÅ«nga pahi me te tÅ«nga e whai ake ana, me ngÄ whakatÅhenehene inamata i ngÄ ratonga.
Ki tÄ Mark Lambert, te kaiwhakahaere mÄtÄmua mo tÄnei wÄ, he nui ngÄ hua ka puta i Änei pÄnuitanga hou.
"Ka whakangÄwari ake Änei pÄnuitanga hou i te hÄereere a te katoa i te tÄone mÄ runga pahi. MÅ Ä mÄtou kirihoko o ia rÄ, he whakamaumaharatanga pai Änei ki te wÄ me makere, i te warea o te tangata ki kaupapa kÄ i Åna wÄ.
Hei Äpititanga atu, he whakawhakawhitinga kei te takiwa o te 20 Årau o ngÄ haerenga o Ä mÄtou kirihoko, nÅ reira mÄ te tuku karere ki ngÄ pÄhihi e mÅhio ai rÄtou ki te wÄ me whakawhiti, e poto ake ai, e ngÄwari ake ai hoki Å rÄtou haerenga.
"He nui hoki te hua o Änei pÄnuitanga mÅ Ä mÄtou kirihoko kei Ä mÄtou ratonga e haere ana i ngÄ pÅ, i ngÄ wÄ ka uaua ake te kitea o waho, me Ä mÄtou kirihoko e kÄpÅ ana, e Ähua kÄpÅ ana rÄnei. Ka tino whai hua hoki Änei ki ngÄ wae tÄpoi me ngÄ kirihoko hou."
Ki tÄ Mita Lambert, kei te takiwÄ o te 7000 ngÄ tono ki ngÄ taraiwa pahi i ia rÄ kia karangahia e rÄtou ngÄ tÅ«nga ki tÄtahi kirihoko i te taenga atu ki aua wÄhi rÄ.
"Ka mÄrama ake ki ngÄ kirihoko ngÄ wÄhi me makere rÄtou i Änei pÄnuitanga Ä-tukuoro hou, Ä, ka ngÄwari ake ngÄ mahi a ngÄ taraiwa pahi i te korenga o rÄtou e mate ki te kawe i tÄrÄ mahi."
Ki tÄ te Kaitaunaki o Blind Citizens New Zealand ki TÄmaki Makaurau, ki tÄ Carolyn Peat, ka whakangÄwari ake Änei pÄnuitanga i te hÄereere a te hunga kÄpÅ me te hunga Ähua kÄpÅ i te tÄone.
"Kua Ähei tÄ mÄtou whakatÄ, me te kore e mÄharahara ki te wÄhi i tÄnÄ, i tÄnÄ wÄhanga o te haerenga, Ä, ka pÄrekareka te haerenga. Ka ngÄwari ake ki a mÄtou, Ä, ka akiaki hoki i te nui ake o te whakamahia o ngÄ pahi."
NgÄ pÄnui reo MÄori kua hopukina
Ki tÄ Lillian Tahuri, te Upoko o te WhÄi Wahi ki te MÄori i AT, he mea nui te whai wÄhi atu o Te Reo MÄori ki te kÅtuinga reorua a AT e tipu haere ana, Ä, ka pÄhotia hoki ngÄ pÄnuitanga ki Te Reo MÄori.
"He wahi nui tÅ Änei pÄnuitanga ki te Å« a AT kia kitea, kia rangona, kia kÅrerohia, kia Äkona hoki Te Reo MÄori i te whÄnuitanga o tÄ tÄtou kÅtuinga," tÄna kÄ«.
"E hiamo ana mÄtou i tÄ mÄtou whai wÄhi atu ki te taunaki i te whakarauoratanga o Te Reo, e ahurei nei a Aotearoa, me te taunaki hoki i te tuakiri MÄori e ora pai ana i TÄmaki Makaurau, mÄ te tÅ«hono i ngÄ kirihoko ki te ahurea me ngÄ kÅrero o mua e ahurei ana i te tÄone nei."
"I Åna wa, ka pÄhotia ngÄ pÄnuitanga mÅ ‘te whai wÄhi’, e kÅrerotia ai ngÄ kÅrero whai take mÅ ngÄ wÄhi o mua e tÄpua ana ki te mana whenua.
"He mea nui Änei karere ka puta i Åna wÄ mÅ te whai wÄhi nÄ te mea, e whakaahuatia ana ngÄ kÅrero o ngÄ wÄhi, ki tÄ te MÄori titiro. Ka pÄrekareka ake hoki ngÄ haerenga ki Ä mÄtou kirihoko e rongo ai rÄtou i te whakahÄ«hÄ« me te whai hononga."
Ka haere tahi ngÄ pÄnuitanga reo MÄori me Te Reo MÄori i ngÄ tauranga tereina, i ngÄ tereina, me ngÄ tauranga waka kÅpiko. PÄnei i ngÄ tikanga whaitake o te ao, ka pÄnuitia tuatahitia Te Reo taketake, Ä, ko Te Reo MÄori tÄrÄ.
Te titiro whakamua ki tÄtahi kÅtuinga e wÄtea ake ana
E kaha ana te whakaputa haere o ngÄ pÄnuitanga Ä-tukuoro i ngÄ pahi i tÄnei wÄ tonu, Ä, e pÄhotia ana i Åna ara puta noa i te tÄone.
Ka kotahi tau te roanga e oti ai te whakaputanga haere, otiia, kei te Ähua o te nui o te whakarato e wÄtea ana, ka mutu, ka whai painga anÅ i te whakaitinga iho o te tuku pÅ«tea e Ähei rÄ ki ngÄ kÄri AT HOP, i te 24 hÄora ki tÅna kotahi hÄora.
Hei tÅna tau e 2022/23 Äpitihia ai ngÄ pÄnui mÅ ngÄ raruraru o te wÄ ka pÄ ki ngÄ waka, e mÅhio wawe ai ngÄ kirihoko ki te katinga rÄnei o te tÅ«nga pahi e taunga nei rÄtou, kia makere kÄ hoki ki taunga kÄ e tata ana.
Ahakoa ka whakangÄwari ngÄ pÄnuitanga i te hÄereere a Ätahi kirihoko i te tÄone, e mÅhio ana hoki a AT i te hiranga o ngÄ karere Äwhina, engari me poto.
Ka pÄhotia ngÄ pÄnuitanga mÅ te 10 orau noa iho o te roanga o ngÄ haerenga, Ä, ka ngÅ« mÅ te 90 Årau o ngÄ haerenga i ngÄ pahi.
E whai pÄrongo atu anÅ ai, tÄnÄ, whakapÄ mai ki a:
Auckland Transport (AT) has begun the rollout of audio announcements on buses, which include the name of the next stop and when to transfer to a different service.
Auckland Transport Interim Chief Executive Mark Lambert says the new announcements will have myriad benefits.
"The new announcements will make it easier for everyone to navigate our city on buses. For our daily customers, they are a great reminder of when to get off, as people are often distracted.
Additionally, around 20 percent of our customer trips have transfers in them, so messaging that alerts customers when they should transfer saves them time and hassle.
"These announcements are also hugely beneficial for customers on board our services at night when visibility outside is low, and for our blind and low vision customers. They will also be particularly useful for tourists and new customers as well."
Mr Lambert says bus drivers receive around 7000 requests per day asking them to call out to a customer when they have reached a particular stop.
"These new audio announcements will make it clearer to customers when they need to disembark, and takes that task off bus drivers to make their job a little easier."
Blind Citizens New Zealand Auckland Advocate Carolyn Peat says the announcements will make it easier for blind and low-vision customers to travel around the city.
"It means that we can relax, without wondering where we are on the journey, and that means we can enjoy the journey. It will make it easier for us and encourage more of us to use buses."
Announcements recorded in Te Reo MÄori
AT’s Head of MÄori Engagement Lillian Tahuri says in an important step in ensuring Te Reo MÄori is featured on AT’s growing bilingual network, the announcements will be played in Te Reo too.
"These announcements are part of AT’s commitment to ensuring Te Reo MÄori is seen, heard, spoken, and learned across our network," she says.
"We’re thrilled to play a role in helping to revitalise the language that makes Aotearoa unique, as well as supporting a thriving MÄori identity in TÄmaki Makaurau, by connecting customers to the city’s unique culture and history."
Occasionally, ‘sense of place’ messaging will be played, to tell meaningful stories at sites of historical significance to mana whenua.
"These occasional sense of place messages are important because they reflect the stories of the area from a te ao MÄori perspective. They also create a more interesting journey for our customers and invoke a sense of pride and belonging."
Te Reo announcements will join Te Reo MÄori at train platforms, on trains, and at ferry terminals. In line with best practices throughout the world, Te Reo, being the indigenous language, will be in most cases played first.
Looking ahead to a more accessible network
The audio announcements on buses are being progressively rolled out now, and are currently playing on various routes across the city.
The entire rollout on all the buses will take a year to complete subject to supply constraints and once completed, will have the additional benefit of AT HOP card top-up times reducing from 24 hours to around one hour.
Live service disruption announcements will be added around 2022/23 to tell customers in advance if their usual bus stop is closed, and to use a nearby stop.
While the announcements will make it easier for customers to travel around the city, AT also understands the importance of helpful, but brief messages.
Announcements will be played just 10 percent of the time, resulting in 90 percent‘ quiet time’ on buses.
