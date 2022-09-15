New bus announcements will make navigating the city easier - Auckland Transport

Thursday, 15 September, 2022 - 14:57

Ka ngÄwari ake te hÄereere i te tÄone i Änei pÄnuitanga hou i ngÄ pahi

Kua tÄ«mata tÄ Auckland Transport (AT) whakaputa i ngÄ pÄnuitanga Ä-tukuoro i ngÄ pahi, tae atu ki ngÄ kÅrero mÅ Äwhea whakawhiti ai ki ratonga kÄ, ki te ingoa o ia tÅ«nga pahi me te tÅ«nga e whai ake ana, me ngÄ whakatÅhenehene inamata i ngÄ ratonga.

Ki tÄ Mark Lambert, te kaiwhakahaere mÄtÄmua mo tÄnei wÄ, he nui ngÄ hua ka puta i Änei pÄnuitanga hou.

"Ka whakangÄwari ake Änei pÄnuitanga hou i te hÄereere a te katoa i te tÄone mÄ runga pahi. MÅ Ä mÄtou kirihoko o ia rÄ, he whakamaumaharatanga pai Änei ki te wÄ me makere, i te warea o te tangata ki kaupapa kÄ i Åna wÄ.

Hei Äpititanga atu, he whakawhakawhitinga kei te takiwa o te 20 Årau o ngÄ haerenga o Ä mÄtou kirihoko, nÅ reira mÄ te tuku karere ki ngÄ pÄhihi e mÅhio ai rÄtou ki te wÄ me whakawhiti, e poto ake ai, e ngÄwari ake ai hoki Å rÄtou haerenga.

"He nui hoki te hua o Änei pÄnuitanga mÅ Ä mÄtou kirihoko kei Ä mÄtou ratonga e haere ana i ngÄ pÅ, i ngÄ wÄ ka uaua ake te kitea o waho, me Ä mÄtou kirihoko e kÄpÅ ana, e Ähua kÄpÅ ana rÄnei. Ka tino whai hua hoki Änei ki ngÄ wae tÄpoi me ngÄ kirihoko hou."

Ki tÄ Mita Lambert, kei te takiwÄ o te 7000 ngÄ tono ki ngÄ taraiwa pahi i ia rÄ kia karangahia e rÄtou ngÄ tÅ«nga ki tÄtahi kirihoko i te taenga atu ki aua wÄhi rÄ.

"Ka mÄrama ake ki ngÄ kirihoko ngÄ wÄhi me makere rÄtou i Änei pÄnuitanga Ä-tukuoro hou, Ä, ka ngÄwari ake ngÄ mahi a ngÄ taraiwa pahi i te korenga o rÄtou e mate ki te kawe i tÄrÄ mahi."

Ki tÄ te Kaitaunaki o Blind Citizens New Zealand ki TÄmaki Makaurau, ki tÄ Carolyn Peat, ka whakangÄwari ake Änei pÄnuitanga i te hÄereere a te hunga kÄpÅ me te hunga Ähua kÄpÅ i te tÄone.

"Kua Ähei tÄ mÄtou whakatÄ, me te kore e mÄharahara ki te wÄhi i tÄnÄ, i tÄnÄ wÄhanga o te haerenga, Ä, ka pÄrekareka te haerenga. Ka ngÄwari ake ki a mÄtou, Ä, ka akiaki hoki i te nui ake o te whakamahia o ngÄ pahi."

NgÄ pÄnui reo MÄori kua hopukina

Ki tÄ Lillian Tahuri, te Upoko o te WhÄi Wahi ki te MÄori i AT, he mea nui te whai wÄhi atu o Te Reo MÄori ki te kÅtuinga reorua a AT e tipu haere ana, Ä, ka pÄhotia hoki ngÄ pÄnuitanga ki Te Reo MÄori.

"He wahi nui tÅ Änei pÄnuitanga ki te Å« a AT kia kitea, kia rangona, kia kÅrerohia, kia Äkona hoki Te Reo MÄori i te whÄnuitanga o tÄ tÄtou kÅtuinga," tÄna kÄ«.

"E hiamo ana mÄtou i tÄ mÄtou whai wÄhi atu ki te taunaki i te whakarauoratanga o Te Reo, e ahurei nei a Aotearoa, me te taunaki hoki i te tuakiri MÄori e ora pai ana i TÄmaki Makaurau, mÄ te tÅ«hono i ngÄ kirihoko ki te ahurea me ngÄ kÅrero o mua e ahurei ana i te tÄone nei."

"I Åna wa, ka pÄhotia ngÄ pÄnuitanga mÅ ‘te whai wÄhi’, e kÅrerotia ai ngÄ kÅrero whai take mÅ ngÄ wÄhi o mua e tÄpua ana ki te mana whenua.

"He mea nui Änei karere ka puta i Åna wÄ mÅ te whai wÄhi nÄ te mea, e whakaahuatia ana ngÄ kÅrero o ngÄ wÄhi, ki tÄ te MÄori titiro. Ka pÄrekareka ake hoki ngÄ haerenga ki Ä mÄtou kirihoko e rongo ai rÄtou i te whakahÄ«hÄ« me te whai hononga."

Ka haere tahi ngÄ pÄnuitanga reo MÄori me Te Reo MÄori i ngÄ tauranga tereina, i ngÄ tereina, me ngÄ tauranga waka kÅpiko. PÄnei i ngÄ tikanga whaitake o te ao, ka pÄnuitia tuatahitia Te Reo taketake, Ä, ko Te Reo MÄori tÄrÄ.

Te titiro whakamua ki tÄtahi kÅtuinga e wÄtea ake ana

E kaha ana te whakaputa haere o ngÄ pÄnuitanga Ä-tukuoro i ngÄ pahi i tÄnei wÄ tonu, Ä, e pÄhotia ana i Åna ara puta noa i te tÄone.

Ka kotahi tau te roanga e oti ai te whakaputanga haere, otiia, kei te Ähua o te nui o te whakarato e wÄtea ana, ka mutu, ka whai painga anÅ i te whakaitinga iho o te tuku pÅ«tea e Ähei rÄ ki ngÄ kÄri AT HOP, i te 24 hÄora ki tÅna kotahi hÄora.

Hei tÅna tau e 2022/23 Äpitihia ai ngÄ pÄnui mÅ ngÄ raruraru o te wÄ ka pÄ ki ngÄ waka, e mÅhio wawe ai ngÄ kirihoko ki te katinga rÄnei o te tÅ«nga pahi e taunga nei rÄtou, kia makere kÄ hoki ki taunga kÄ e tata ana.

Ahakoa ka whakangÄwari ngÄ pÄnuitanga i te hÄereere a Ätahi kirihoko i te tÄone, e mÅhio ana hoki a AT i te hiranga o ngÄ karere Äwhina, engari me poto.

Ka pÄhotia ngÄ pÄnuitanga mÅ te 10 orau noa iho o te roanga o ngÄ haerenga, Ä, ka ngÅ« mÅ te 90 Årau o ngÄ haerenga i ngÄ pahi.

E whai pÄrongo atu anÅ ai, tÄnÄ, whakapÄ mai ki a:

Auckland Transport (AT) has begun the rollout of audio announcements on buses, which include the name of the next stop and when to transfer to a different service.

Auckland Transport Interim Chief Executive Mark Lambert says the new announcements will have myriad benefits.

"The new announcements will make it easier for everyone to navigate our city on buses. For our daily customers, they are a great reminder of when to get off, as people are often distracted.

Additionally, around 20 percent of our customer trips have transfers in them, so messaging that alerts customers when they should transfer saves them time and hassle.

"These announcements are also hugely beneficial for customers on board our services at night when visibility outside is low, and for our blind and low vision customers. They will also be particularly useful for tourists and new customers as well."

Mr Lambert says bus drivers receive around 7000 requests per day asking them to call out to a customer when they have reached a particular stop.

"These new audio announcements will make it clearer to customers when they need to disembark, and takes that task off bus drivers to make their job a little easier."

Blind Citizens New Zealand Auckland Advocate Carolyn Peat says the announcements will make it easier for blind and low-vision customers to travel around the city.

"It means that we can relax, without wondering where we are on the journey, and that means we can enjoy the journey. It will make it easier for us and encourage more of us to use buses."

Announcements recorded in Te Reo MÄori

AT’s Head of MÄori Engagement Lillian Tahuri says in an important step in ensuring Te Reo MÄori is featured on AT’s growing bilingual network, the announcements will be played in Te Reo too.

"These announcements are part of AT’s commitment to ensuring Te Reo MÄori is seen, heard, spoken, and learned across our network," she says.

"We’re thrilled to play a role in helping to revitalise the language that makes Aotearoa unique, as well as supporting a thriving MÄori identity in TÄmaki Makaurau, by connecting customers to the city’s unique culture and history."

Occasionally, ‘sense of place’ messaging will be played, to tell meaningful stories at sites of historical significance to mana whenua.

"These occasional sense of place messages are important because they reflect the stories of the area from a te ao MÄori perspective. They also create a more interesting journey for our customers and invoke a sense of pride and belonging."

Te Reo announcements will join Te Reo MÄori at train platforms, on trains, and at ferry terminals. In line with best practices throughout the world, Te Reo, being the indigenous language, will be in most cases played first.

Looking ahead to a more accessible network

The audio announcements on buses are being progressively rolled out now, and are currently playing on various routes across the city.

The entire rollout on all the buses will take a year to complete subject to supply constraints and once completed, will have the additional benefit of AT HOP card top-up times reducing from 24 hours to around one hour.

Live service disruption announcements will be added around 2022/23 to tell customers in advance if their usual bus stop is closed, and to use a nearby stop.

While the announcements will make it easier for customers to travel around the city, AT also understands the importance of helpful, but brief messages.

Announcements will be played just 10 percent of the time, resulting in 90 percent‘ quiet time’ on buses.