Help make animals' lives a little sweeter by taking part in SPCA's 'Treat Week'

Thursday, 15 September, 2022 - 15:34

From 26 September to 2 October, SPCA is encouraging animal lovers all over New Zealand to take part in a week dedicated to treats of all shapes and sizes.

‘Treat Week’ builds on the charity’s historic Cupcake Day appeal, extending activities to a whole week and expanding to include treats of the non-sugary variety as well. Every dollar raised helps rehabilitate animals to give them a second chance at life.

New Zealand’s largest animal welfare charity is calling on Kiwi treat lovers, bakers and foodies to whip up something worth indulging in, then sell to their colleagues and friends during Treat Week, raising funds for SPCA in the process. If being competitive is more your style, fundraising individuals and teams can compete to top the fundraising charts and take out some prizes donated to the charity as an extra sweet incentive.

SPCA Engagement General Manager, Sarah Cotter, says now that most workers have returned to the office, Treat Week is a great chance for workplaces to come together for a small act of kindness that will make a big difference to animals in need.

"This year, we’ve whisked up a new recipe with a whole week of sweetness to support the rehabilitation of our animals," says Ms Cotter.

"There are so many ways you could get involved. You could create baked goods stand with your colleagues, or sell some pet-friendly treats to your friends - or you could do something completely different and have a spa voucher or gift basket raffle. Everyone’s version of a treat is different and we’re embracing that.

"All funds raised will go directly towards rehabilitation efforts for animals who enter our Centres, in need of a little extra love and care to make their life sweet again."

SPCA Centres, animal hospitals and co-operating vet clinics are the first stop for all animals that come into SPCA care. Animals are provided essential care and medical treatment, as well as routine health checks, vaccinations, microchips and desexing.

Funds raised from SPCA Treat Week will be used across the country to help our all Centres rehabilitate and rehome animals in need.

How to take part

It’s easy to get involved in SPCA’s Treat Week from 26 September. Participants can register and sell as an individual, team or school at https://treatweek.spca.nz/

After registering, participants will receive plenty of ideas, recipes, inspiration and tips to make each event special. Share photos of your mouth-watering creations on SPCA’s Facebook page at @RoyalNZSPCA and on Instagram at @spcanz using the hashtag #SPCATreatWeek and #TreatWeekNZ.