Kiwi ingenuity supports the future development of robotics in Rotorua

Thursday, 15 September, 2022 - 15:38

The high level of robotic skills in Rotorua school children has caused an interesting and exciting dilemma for local Rotorua Library Digital Technology Educator, Jessica Cathro.

Jessica established the first ever Rotorua AquaBots programme in when she arrived in 2019. The AquaBots programme supports Years 3 - 13 students to design and build aquatic robots to undertake underwater challenges as part of a national competition, and aims to inspire students and help discover the next generation of Kiwi scientists and engineers.

More than 450 local children have been part of this fantastic programme since it began, with many of them coming back each year to make improvements to their robots and learn new skills. A therein lies the dilemma. A cohort of students have been building underwater robots through the programme for several years, beginning in primary school. "These students needed new challenges to keep them engaged. I knew I needed to seek out an ‘AquaBots 2.0’ experience that was fit for purpose for these experienced students, with the appropriate equipment, at the right price", explains Jessica Cathro.

With no suitable option in the local market, Jessica sought an alternative from the American organisation Marine Advanced Technology Education (MATE). Unfortunately the MATE kit was expensive and required soldering skills far above the capacity of the young students. Undeterred, Jessica Cathro began reaching out to local consultants to see what could be sourced here in New Zealand and not long after, she connected with Massey University’s Kartikay Lal.

Rather than simply offering advice on equipment, Kartikay Lal redesigned the entire kit. He developed the PCB boards himself, sourced motors and monitors, and worked out how to waterproof the camera as well.

The AquaBots 2.0 kit that Kartikay Lal developed is child-friendly with a realistic level of soldering required. It provides a step-by-step guide with images and detailed, accessible explanations. The neat and tidy kits are easy to distribute and best of all, the kits are actually cheaper than the imported versions and came with more accessories.

"We could not continue running these digital programmes for Rotorua youth without the invaluable and generous support of people like Kartikay Lal, Massey University and other experts who happily share their time and expertise with the students", says Jessica Cathro.

Assistance from the Rotorua Trust meant the new kits were offered to local teams in 2022 for the same cost as the standard AquaBots kit ($200). Now eight teams are using the new AquaBots 2.0 kits, the youngest team made up of three Year 6 boys from Te Aka Mauri afterschool programme.

45 local AquaBots teams will compete in the Rotorua Regional event on Saturday 24 September 2022 at the Rotorua Aquatic Centre. The winners will then progress to the AquaBots National Championships on 4 December 2022 where they will compete to attend MATE International Competition in June 2023 in the USA.