Poroporoaki ki a Maanu Paul ONZM

Friday, 16 September, 2022 - 06:07

The New Zealand MÄori Council joins NgÄti Awa, NgÄti HokopÅ«, NgÄti Manawa, NgÄti Pikiao, TÅ«hourangi, NgÄti MÄhanga and Aotearoa in mourning the passing of a Pou of Maoridom Maanu Paul.

We send our condolences to his wife and whanau at this time. We grieve at his passing and we are grateful to have known him, he has left a legacy of excellence and quality in all areas he has worked in.

First and foremost he was a true leader for his people and community, working tirelessly over many years advocating for Te Ao MÄori, iwi, hapÅ« and whanau.

Maanu Paul was a long serving member and Co-Chair of the NZ MÄori Council.

He was a negotiator for the New Zealand MÄori Council in the MÄori fisheries claim which led to the 1992 Deed of Settlement known as the 1992 Sealord Deal.

Sir Edward Taihakurei Durie recounts, "Maanu was a staunch exponent of MÄori law, and from a young age was a courageous advocate in questioning policies and practices that were inimical to MÄori interests."

He was a key advocate for the Wai 262 claim, which was the recognition and protection of the cultural and intellectual rights of MÄori in relation to indigenous flora and fauna in particular the mÄtauranga associated with these species. This is but a few of his many, many achievements.

Current NZ MÄori Council Co-Chair the Venerable Archdeacon Harvey Ruru, "Maanu Paul had a beautiful dedicated breath and spark which kept the NZ MÄori Council moving for many years. Maanu’s legacy is embellished in many of the contributions he made, arohanui ki ngÄ whanau pani. E te Rangatira, moe mai rÄ."

E Koro. Ka tangi te ngÄkau ki a koe e ngaro nei I te kitenga kanohi. Kua mokemoke tÅ whanau, tÅ iwi, te motu whanui. Haere ki o tÅ«puna. Haere ki te okiokinga tÅ«turu mÅ te tÄngata. Haere I runga I te aroha o ngÄ reanga kei muri a koe. Moe mai, moe mai rÄ e te Rangatira.