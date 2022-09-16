Poroporoaki ki a Maanu Paul ONZM

|
The New Zealand MÄori Council joins NgÄti Awa, NgÄti HokopÅ«, NgÄti Manawa, NgÄti Pikiao, TÅ«hourangi, NgÄti MÄhanga and Aotearoa in mourning the passing of a Pou of Maoridom Maanu Paul.
We send our condolences to his wife and whanau at this time. We grieve at his passing and we are grateful to have known him, he has left a legacy of excellence and quality in all areas he has worked in.
First and foremost he was a true leader for his people and community, working tirelessly over many years advocating for Te Ao MÄori, iwi, hapÅ« and whanau.
Maanu Paul was a long serving member and Co-Chair of the NZ MÄori Council.
He was a negotiator for the New Zealand MÄori Council in the MÄori fisheries claim which led to the 1992 Deed of Settlement known as the 1992 Sealord Deal.
Sir Edward Taihakurei Durie recounts, "Maanu was a staunch exponent of MÄori law, and from a young age was a courageous advocate in questioning policies and practices that were inimical to MÄori interests."
He was a key advocate for the Wai 262 claim, which was the recognition and protection of the cultural and intellectual rights of MÄori in relation to indigenous flora and fauna in particular the mÄtauranga associated with these species. This is but a few of his many, many achievements.
Current NZ MÄori Council Co-Chair the Venerable Archdeacon Harvey Ruru, "Maanu Paul had a beautiful dedicated breath and spark which kept the NZ MÄori Council moving for many years. Maanu’s legacy is embellished in many of the contributions he made, arohanui ki ngÄ whanau pani. E te Rangatira, moe mai rÄ."
E Koro. Ka tangi te ngÄkau ki a koe e ngaro nei I te kitenga kanohi. Kua mokemoke tÅ whanau, tÅ iwi, te motu whanui. Haere ki o tÅ«puna. Haere ki te okiokinga tÅ«turu mÅ te tÄngata. Haere I runga I te aroha o ngÄ reanga kei muri a koe. Moe mai, moe mai rÄ e te Rangatira.
