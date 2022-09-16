New appointment to Te Mata Park Trust board - Hastings District Council

Friday, 16 September, 2022 - 11:33

A new appointment has been made to the Te Mata Park Trust board to fill a vacancy that was left with the departure of former board member Ian Gold.

Hastings District Council is responsible for making appointments to the board and 12 people put their name forward for the vacant position, the preferred candidate being Jon Lewin.

Trust chair Mike Devonshire said all applicants were of a high standard and he acknowledged Mr Gold’s departure and welcomed Mr Lewin to the role.

"Ian has been an integral contributor to both our strategic development, and our improved operational effectiveness these past six years. "Whilst we are sad to be losing him, we are extremely grateful for his dedication to our wonderful park!"

Mr Devonshire said Mr Lewin would bring a strong commercial and legal skillset to the board, having been a commercial lawyer with nearly 25 years’ experience.

"He lives in the Tukituki Valley and with his young family enjoys regularly mountain biking, dog walking and trail running in Te Mata Park. We’re very happy to have him join us." The appointment is for an initial period of three years, and can be renewed for a further two terms.

The board is made up of eight voluntary members, including two Hastings district councillors.