Le Fale Jobs and skills Hub Opening, Porirua

Friday, 16 September, 2022 - 16:47

WhÄnau Manaaki is proud of its new venture to support families and communities in Eastern Porirua,

Le Fale, which focuses on employment and training.

The Le Fale Jobs and Skills Hub in Cannon’s Creek, Porirua will be officially opened next week by the

Hon Dr Megan Woods, Minister of Housing to promote local people into jobs as part of the current housing redevelopment in Eastern Porirua.

WhÄnau Manaaki Kindergartens is supported by six partners, including Te RÅ«nanga o Toa Rangatira, Porirua City Council, KÄinga Ora, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, the Ministry of Social Development, and Te Aranga Alliance.

Le Fale means ‘the house’ in Samoan, and the Le Fale hub provides a warm and welcoming environment for local people, particularly Pacific people, to get involved in the housing regeneration programme in their city.

Our friendly and knowledgeable Le Fale navigators will connect, support, advise and empower people to reach their own training and employment goals.

WhÄnau Manaaki’s community services senior lead, Lealamanu’a Caroline Mareko, says the kindergarten movement has always been about supporting community wellbeing, and employment and training are part of our overall focus on families.

"Le Fale offers a great opportunity for our people to work in their own community, on an important project, and to gain skills and employment that will help them and their families."

"Our dedicated team, supported by all our partners, will help change lives in Porirua East and help create secure futures for our families."

"Already, there is strong interest from the community in what we offer."

"We urge any Porirua East people looking to gain employment or training to visit our hub, or to contact us."