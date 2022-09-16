Decision made on Vehicles on Beaches Bylaw - Clutha District Council

Friday, 16 September, 2022 - 17:26

A Vehicles on Beaches Bylaw has been adopted and will take effect from 1 January 2023.

Council yesterday considered five options, deciding to adopt a bylaw with the following rules:

People driving on beaches are required to do so in a way that does not threaten the safety of people, plants or native animals. Vehicles are not allowed on sand dunes, except to access the beach. Vehicles are not allowed to drive above the high-water mark, except in emergencies.

Clutha District Council will work with stakeholders and may use education programmes and signs to raise awareness of these rules.

The adopted bylaw does not include any vehicle prohibited areas (safe zones). However, it allows for safe zones to be created by Council resolution following appropriate monitoring and consultation. Monitoring may include effectiveness of existing bylaw provisions and the impacts of vehicles on human safety, wildlife and ecosystems.

The bylaw was proposed to address two main issues: the effect of vehicles on public safety and enjoyment of beaches, and adverse effects to the environmental values of the coast.

More information: www.cluthadc.govt/beaches