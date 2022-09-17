Napier Lotto player wins $1 million

Saturday, 17 September, 2022 - 21:48

A lucky Lotto player from Napier will be jumping for joy after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Greenmeadows New World in Napier.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $23 million.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $1 million on Wednesday, meaning it will be a Must Be Won draw. In a Strike Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Greenmeadows New World should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.

As always, we encourage our customers to play a little and dream a lot. It only takes one ticket to win. To learn more about playing smart, visit http://lottonzplaysmart.co.nz/.

