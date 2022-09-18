Auckland wildlife hospital appeals for public support ahead of baby bird influx - Birdcare Aotearoa

Sunday, 18 September, 2022 - 07:58

New Zealand’s largest wildlife hospital and rehabilitation centre is appealing for public support as they prepare for an influx of baby birds.

BirdCare Aotearoa is a registered charity dedicated to caring for sick, injured and orphaned wild birds. While they have only a small team of permanent paid staff, they are the largest wildlife rehabilitation centre in the country by the sheer number of animals cared for.

Over 6,000 birds are delivered to their centre in Green Bay, Auckland every year - mostly by members of the public, the SPCA, Department of Conservation, Auckland Council, and other wildlife rehabilitators.

The centre’s admissions have been steadily increasing every year, with 2021 their busiest on record - 6,710 birds representing 175 different species were admitted last year. With a 20 percent increase in admissions this year, the team is taking a collective deep breath, knowing that the spring and summer ahead is likely to break new records.

"Barely two weeks into spring, we’ve already admitted over 150 ducklings as well as a few other chicks including an orphaned pÅ«keko and a tiny Åi (grey-faced petrel)," says General Manager, Dr Lynn Miller.

The centre is widely regarded as being at the forefront of wild bird rehabilitation and is well known in the animal welfare community for their collaborative and innovative approach. During lockdowns, they were - and continue to be - an essential service for wildlife and the community. Less well known is that the charity receives no substantial and ongoing government funding.

"The bulk of our financial support comes through the front door - donations from very kind and generous people in the community who have rescued birds, supplemented by community grants," says Fundraising and Development Coordinator, Bianka Atlas.

"We’re in the wake of a particularly challenging couple of years and are feeling the pinch. As admissions increase every year, we’re at a point where we really need a source of reliable, ongoing funding - whether that’s the government, corporate sector, or both."

Today the charity is launching a two-week crowdfunding campaign and is hoping to raise $15,000 to help cover food, essential medication and housing for the 2,500+ baby birds they expect to care for this spring and summer and to help support the small team providing round-the-clock care for patients.

The crowdfunding campaign on Givealittle runs from 9.00am Thursday 15th September to midnight Thursday 29th September and is part of the Generosity Generator, an online fundraising training programme for grassroots charities. BirdCare Aotearoa was selected alongside 29 other charities to participate in the programme, with all 30 campaigns launching on Givealittle today.

Ms Atlas is encouraging the public to donate, no matter the amount. "A small donation can make a huge difference to a charity like ours - and to a bird’s life."

The organisation is also hoping the campaign will get their name in front of businesses and philanthropists who will provide sponsorship for ongoing operating costs.

"This crowdfunding campaign is an amazing opportunity for us not only to raise much-needed funds for what’s immediately ahead of us - the extremely busy baby bird season - but also to grow our giving community and secure sustainable long-term funding."

"We’ll be delighted to reach our campaign goal of $15,000 and also to diversify our funding streams so we can continue to provide life-saving care to wild birds in need," adds Dr Miller.