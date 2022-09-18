Te Papa purchases two paintings at auction of BNZ Art Collection

Sunday, 18 September, 2022 - 21:20

Te Papa has acquired two paintings at an auction of one of the country’s most important private art collections.

The paintings purchased by Te Papa are:

Glenda at Tahakopa, by Robin White, oil on canvas, 1978, purchase price $406,000. Design, by A. Lois White, watercolour on card, c. 1944, purchase price $221,000.

Te Papa Tumu Whakarae | Chief Executive Courtney Johnston said Te Papa would always encourage corporate and private collectors to consider donating artworks to public collections if they are dispersing a collection.

"We encourage any collector to think about the legacy they create when they put works into public hands, where they can be held in trust for future generations," Ms Johnston said.

"There is a limit to what public institutions in New Zealand can afford to buy, and as the market becomes more expensive, the public will depend more on the generosity and vision of collectors who choose to donate works."

Ms Johnston said Te Papa was delighted to secure the two works it purchased for the national collection.

"It is exciting for Te Papa to acquire two paintings of such stunning quality, by two important and beloved New Zealand painters," Ms Johnston said.

"The response to a major retrospective of Robin White currently at Te Papa shows how popular her work is with New Zealanders, and Glenda at Tahakopa is one of her most iconic paintings."

"The Lois White watercolour is lush, sensuous work that evokes lesbian desire and love during a period when those histories were often hidden," Ms Johnston says.

"Acquiring these two paintings, by women and portraying women, is part of our strategy to increase the presence of women in the national art collection."

Te Papa’s Head of Art Charlotte Davy said the museum had closely scrutinised the works in the BNZ collection.

"While there were multiple works there that deserve a place in Te Papa’s collection, we need to work within our budget, and decided to focus on these two paintings," Ms Davy said.

"These are works of fantastic quality, in great condition, and each holds an important place in the story of art in Aotearoa," Ms Davy says.

Te Papa has an annual acquisition budget of $3 million. This includes collecting across all disciplines, from purchasing art and history items at auction, to funding field trips to collect flora and fauna, or travelling in the Pacific to work with communities and collect items from contemporary culture.