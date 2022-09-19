Selwyn takes next steps in parking safety - Selwyn District Council

Monday, 19 September, 2022 - 10:11

The Selwyn District Council is taking the next steps in its ongoing work to improve parking safety in the district.

From 19 September, the Council will begin issuing parking infringements for offences where parking safety is compromised or is inconsiderate to other road users.

"Safety is our priority," said Council Regulatory Manager Susan Atherton. "We will be issuing infringements for stationary vehicle offences on public roads and spaces, such as parking on yellow lines, footpaths, and blocking driveways. Infringements may also be issued in relation to a vehicle’s registration or Warrant of Fitness."

Until now, the Council has taken an educational approach where possible. When an offence has been identified, the Council has worked with the vehicle operators to gain compliance, promote safety on the roads, and warning letters have been issued when necessary.

"Following feedback from the community and an increasing number of complaints, the Council recognises there is now a need to start issuing infringements for offences where parking safety is compromised or is inconsiderate to other road users," Ms Atherton said.