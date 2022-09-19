Council reviews its disposal of property

Monday, 19 September, 2022 - 09:43

What to do with Council property that is not for sale is part of the draft Disposal of Property Policy adopted by Councillors at this week’s Strategy and Policy meeting.

The draft Policy will provide clarity on Hurunui District Council's position on how to dispose of property other than through sale, considering a range of options.

Chief Operations Officer Dan Harris said Council has a range of options to choose from when considering property that is surplus to requirements.

These include repurposing the property for another valid purpose, gifting property that is no longer financially beneficial to Council, selling the property, or demolition.

"Challenges had arisen around the distribution of the proceeds from sale of property, and last year it was first determined that a Policy review would help address this issue."