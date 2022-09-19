EIT’s highly respected kaumatua Matiu Eru honoured with special award

Monday, 19 September, 2022 - 10:32

EIT’s highly respected Hawke’s Bay kaumÄtua Matiu Eru has been honoured with a special award for his service to the institution at the Te Aho a MÄui graduation ceremony in Napier recently.

Reverend Eru (of Tuhoe descent) has been presented with the Tuakiri EIT Medal of Distinction, a special EIT award that recognises and acknowledges people who have made an outstanding contribution to the life of the Institution and the wider community. The medal was designed by EIT Professor, Sir Derek Lardelli.

The medal was established in 2013, following the merger of EIT Hawke’s Bay and TairÄwhiti Polytechnic (effective from 1 January 2011) and is named to honour and acknowledge the kaumÄtua from both institutions at the time - Tuhahine Joseph Northover (Hawke’s Bay) (Tua); and Henare Kohere (Kiri) Swann.

EIT CE Chris Collins said: "Tuakiri is also a MÄori word that refers to our sense of identity, the essence of who you are, something that is very deep within. Mate atu he tÄté kura, Ara mai rÄ he tÄté kura. As one chief passes, another lives on to lead. In these words, the essence of the medal is captured."

Mr Collins paid tribute to Reverend Eru, saying he had been with EIT for more than 30 years, starting first as a senior lecturer in MÄori Studies and then as kaumÄtua.

"His Rangatira chiefly status has lifted the reputation of our kura, and he is well loved by hundreds of past students. He married into NgÄti Kahungunu and has always been heavily involved in the community, which has always had a huge demand of his time."

"He has been acknowledged by NgÄti Kahungunu iwi, hapu, whÄnau and community."

Mr Collins said that in 2014 he was awarded the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year as a Local Hero. "In 2016 Napier City Council awarded him a Citizen Civic Award as they honoured him, particularly in his role as an Anglican minister, a kaumÄtua, a teacher and cultural advisor to the council and to the wider Eastern District of the New Zealand Police. In 2018 he was awarded a Queen’s Service Medal for dedicating 60 years of his life to tikanga MÄori leadership and services into Hawke’s Bay."

"Matiu has been our kaumÄtua here at EIT and even though he has returned to his hometown of Ruatoki, we are very grateful for the time he has given and for his huge heart and his love for us all. We congratulate him on this much deserved award."

"And Matiu, personally from my role as Chief Executive, I have been greatly honoured to have had your advice, your leadership and your guidance that you have provided me and for that I deeply thank you."

Reverend Eru was presented the award by Chrissy Hape, CEO of NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated and also Deputy Chair of EIT’s Board; and EIT Board Chair Hilton Collier.