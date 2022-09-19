Wayne Brown responds to CRL boss: 'Show us the invoice'

Monday, 19 September, 2022 - 11:06

Mayoral candidate Wayne Brown has responded to Dr Sean Sweeney’s "message to candidates" this morning, saying the City Rail Link boss should tell Aucklanders how much they are on the hook for with CRL’s cost overruns.

Mr Sweeney said on Newstalk ZB this morning that his message to candidates was, "You will not find one person in Auckland in ten years’ time that says this has been a bad investment, whatever it costs."

"For the highly paid CEO of the CRL to wave his hands and say the level of the billion-dollar bill he’s running up is irrelevant to the residents paying for it is simply astonishing."

"Ratepayers do care about the cost, because it comes directly from their hip pocket. Aucklanders deserve to know that cost, not just Dr Sweeney’s previous estimate of a ‘wide number’."

"I have overseen many large-scale infrastructure delivery projects," Mr Brown said, "from Auckland hospital, to the Vector powerline tunnel to restore electricity security to the city after the Auckland blackouts. I pride myself on having delivered big infrastructure projects on time and on budget."

"Dr Sweeney should be focusing on getting the project back on track, and leave promoting it to others. He should spend more time scrutinizing costs and less time in the media, because the days of blank cheques are coming to an end when we fix Auckland."