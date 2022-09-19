Crown Lynn: A Maori Story - on Whakaata Maori

Monday, 19 September, 2022 - 11:30

Crown Lynn: A MÄori Story offers a rare and valuable insight into the past, into MÄori migration, race relations, manaakitanga and whÄnau.

The documentary screens tonight, Monday 19 Mahuru / September at 8.30 PM on Whakaata MÄori and MÄORI+.

For Executive Producer Jade Maipi of Mahi Tahi Media, the project was a personal as well as professional one.

"Crown Lynn is iconic to New Zealanders, an institution and home for west Auckland whÄnau, and a big part of life for many MÄori whÄnau, particularly mine," says Jade Maipi.

"I didn’t fully understand the craze and hype around Crown Lynn crockery. What I ended up finding was an incredible story of MÄori and PÄkehÄ working together in a post war era when the industry in Aotearoa was booming," Jade says.

Producer/Director Susan Leonard says that "in making an archival documentary, there is a deep responsibility to honour the stories of those who have passed," says Susan Leonard.

"We are incredibly grateful to the family members who spoke for their loved ones, and to all of our on-screen contributors, sharing their time and knowledge to make this documentary possible.

"Hemara Hemara initially said ‘no’ when we asked him to be involved in this documentary. So we drove to the Hokianga to gently convince him.

"Filming him make a mould in his back shed was one of my personal highlights. His deft hands working the clay, the lines on his face telling a thousand stories themselves. Hemara’s wife, Francis, also makes the best tomato on crackers," says Susan Leonard.

"You will laugh. You might even cry. But you will be fascinated by the stories."

For almost 50 years Crown Lynn was the largest ceramics factory in the southern hemisphere. It was a melting pot of rich culture during a time when hundreds of MÄori were migrating to the city to find work.