Twinning Wellington with a Palestinian sister city - Justice for Palenstine

Justice for Palestine and Alternative Jewish Voices are urging voters to select Wellington City Councillors based on their support for a proposal to twin Wellington with a sister city in Palestine.

Samira Zaitoun, Co-Convenor of Justice for Palestine said, "The Palestinian Sister City proposal would help establish friendly relations and understanding between our two peoples. It would also help remedy the harm done to the Palestinian community by Mayor Foster’s actions in May when he overturned a decision to offer a gesture of solidarity with the Palestinian people."

Andy Foster overruled a request from Councillor Tamatha Paul to light the Michael Fowler Centre with the colours of the Palestinian flag. The request came from Councillor Paul on the occasion of Nakba Day, the date in the Palestinian calendar - May 15th - commemorating the violent expulsion of over 700,000 Palestinians from their homes and villages by Zionist militias in 1948. This year’s Nakba Day was especially sensitive since it was shortly after the killing of Al Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu-Akleh, by Israeli Defence Forces.

Zaitoun stated, "The Palestinian community and their supporters didn’t anticipate Wellington City Council’s show of solidarity. But neither did they expect to be told by their Mayor that their voices should be silenced, their historical events disregarded and the colours of their flag erased in favour of the sensibilities of the Israeli ambassador."

Marilyn Garson from Alternative Jewish Voices said, "The Israeli ambassador is a guest in Aotearoa, whose presence ought not to drive our municipal policy."

Justice for Palestine and Alternative Jewish Voices held a survey of all Wellington City Council candidates, asking their views onMayor Foster’s actions and on twinning with a Sister City in Palestine. Half of all candidates (25 people) responded to the survey.

Of that number, 76% disagreed or strongly disagreed with the Mayor’s actions, with over half strongly disagreeing.

When asked if they would support a proposal to twin with a Sister City in Palestine, two thirds of candidate City Councillors said that they would. The remainder wanted more information before deciding. No one was against the idea.

Five of the respondents were current Wellington City Councillors: Laurie Foon, Rebecca Matthews, Teri O’Neill, Iona Pannett and Tamatha Paul. They all disagreed with Mayor Foster and supported the idea of twinning with a Palestinian Sister City.