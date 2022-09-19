HITO joins Te Pukenga Work Based Learning Limited

Monday, 19 September, 2022 - 15:31

Kaimahi and representatives from HITO and Te PÅ«kenga came together in Wellington this morning for a pÅwhiri as HITO was welcomed into Te PÅ«kenga Work Based Learning.

HITO kaimahi attended to mark the occasion of HITO becoming a division of the Te PÅ«kenga subsidiary Te PÅ«kenga Work Based Learning.

HITO supports on-job training across the hairdressing, barbering, and beauty therapy sector. Their 30 kaimahi work with over 800 employers nationally and annually support nearly 1500 workplace apprentices and trainees across the motu.

"We’re delighted to welcome this latest addition to our work-based learning whÄnau", says Toby Beaglehole, Chief Executive of Te PÅ«kenga Work-Based Learning.

"It is important to us to make the transition as smooth as possible for HITO’s people, learners and employers," says Toby. "Through a ‘lift and shift’ approach, HITO’s Äkonga (learners) and kaimahi (people) will see little change in these early days.

"Our main priority is ensuring HITO is welcomed warmly and feels involved and enthused about the future ahead as we all seek to improve outcomes for learners, employers and industries."

HITO Director Kay Nelson says "Today, we celebrate joining Te PÅ«kenga, as the HITO business division of their Work Based Learning subsidiary. We are fortunate to be joining other divisions within this experienced group that have championed and supported their industries and on-job delivery for the last 30 years.

"As passionate supporters of vocational education and its ability to change lives and increase prosperity, we bring our knowledge, dedication and expertise to this new and larger organisation which has the opportunity to make substantial and lasting changes to the delivery of vocational education. We look forward to working with like-minded people who represent the needs of the wide range of industries that enable New Zealand to thrive, and who support, deliver and teach the wide range of skills required for learner and employer success."

HITO joins six other divisions already transitioned into Te PÅ«kenga Work Based Learning: Competenz, Connexis, BCITO, MITO, ServiceIQ, and Careerforce. Still to be welcomed throughout the remainder of 2022 are Primary ITO and parts of Skills.