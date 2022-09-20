Personal stories 'come alive' at Wanaka Library

Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 - 12:00

The saying ‘everyone has a story to tell’ will come alive this week as WÄnaka Library hosts two days of Living Stories - personal tales told by real people.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Assistant Librarian Eve Marshall-Lea said the aim was to strengthen community connection through storytelling.

"It’s a really innovative project. We’re loaning out living audio books - real humans! - who will share their own inspiring stories on subjects including physical and personal journeys, living tiny, conservation, food security and overcoming life’s challenges," she said.

"This isn’t just about listening - there’ll be opportunities for people to engage with the storytellers which isn’t something you can do with a normal audio book!"

"To keep it an intimate experience for everyone we’re limiting tickets to three per story session. It’s completely free to come along but advanced booking is essential to secure your spot," said Ms Marshall-Lea.

Living Stories at WÄnaka Library is suitable for anyone aged 16 and over. Sessions run between 4.00-7.10pm on Friday 23 and Saturday 24 September with each lasting 30 minutes.

Full details of speakers, story topics and how to book can be found on the QLDC Libraries website at https://codc-qldc.govt.nz/whats-on/living-stories-community-connection-through-storytelling