Significant upgrade for Canterbury's spectacular Kura Tawhiti/Castle Hill - DoC

Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 - 15:46

Three impressive pou whenua unveiled at spectacular Kura Tawhiti/Castle Hill today will stand as kaitiaki over the popular site and mark the area’s cultural significance to mana whenua.

The pou whenua were installed as part of a significant upgrade to protect the cultural values of Kura Tawhiti and celebrate this important site, in collaboration between NgÄi TÅ«Ähuriri whÄnui and the Department of Conservation/Te Papa Atawhai (DOC).

Seven information panels have been installed with narratives covering NgÄi TÅ«Ähuriri/NgÄi Tahu history. NgÄi TÅ«Ähuriri is the hapÅ« which descends from the ancestor TÅ«Ähuriri and holds rangatiratanga over Kura Tawhiti.

NgÄi TÅ«Ähuriri spokesperson Joseph Hullen says the three pou whenua represent the rangatiratanga of the hapÅ« and the tÅpuni status of the whenua.

"This is an opportunity for place-based storytelling, for us to tell our stories, our way, for all visitors to enjoy. The pou whenua depicting our tÄ«puna give NgÄi TÅ«Ähuriri a visual presence on the landscape, so manuhiri (visitors) may learn our stories and the history of Kura Tawhiti."

Kura Tawhiti is one of 14 tÅpuni sites across Te Waipounamu, which are areas legally recognised as culturally significant to NgÄi Tahu.

The new pou whenua, designs for the shelter, and information panels at Kura Tawhiti were created by master carvers Fayne Robinson (NgÄi Tahu) and Riki Manuel (NgÄti Porou). The stories shared on the information panels are from NgÄi Tahu tÄ«puna who were alive in the late 1800’s. Their stories were recorded in NgÄi Tahu manuscripts and by early European historians.

DOC Eastern South Island Operations Director Jo Macpherson says the upgrades will help visitors to understand and respect the cultural significance and heritage values of the area. They will also protect the fragile ecosystem.

"The Department of Conservation is focused on working with mana whenua to appropriately acknowledge and celebrate the cultural significance and stories of the places under our care. It’s incredibly rewarding to see the results of working with NgÄi TÅ«Ähuriri whÄnui to restore their values into this site.

"What a gift for visitors to this special place who now get to connect with the cultural, spiritual and historical significance of Kura Tawhiti, which will enrich their experience at the site."

This is a hugely popular site and deeply special to so many of us, says Jo Macpherson.

"More than 100,000 visitors a year stop to take in the stunning limestone rock formations - a number that’s expected to increase."

"The ecology of the site is fragile and can be damaged by large numbers of people walking through it. The new track and native plantings will help to guide visitors through the site and protect the unique landscape."

As well as the pou whenua and the new information panels, other upgrades include the construction of a new loop track, native plantings, and new shelters and picnic tables.

Ngai TÅ«Ähuriri are actively involved in key decisions about the management of Kura Tawhiti.