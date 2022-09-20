Momentous milestone for women in trades - UCOL

Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 - 16:05

UCOL | Te PÅ«kenga ManawatÅ« held its first-ever women in trades forum for Äkonga | students in August, with a second due to be held next week, which will feature special guest, Hayden Pettersson, Managing Director at Metalfold Industries.

Fiona Campbell, Kaitiaki Äkonga of the Raukura team, and Sophie Greenwood, Lecturer - Light Fabrication for Engineering and Applied Technologies Faculty, put their heads together as to how UCOL | Te PÅ«kenga could help support the growing number of wÄhine | female trades students.

"Creating a forum where our trades’ wÄhine can come together and support each other is really exciting," says Campbell.

"It’s not just the study aspect, but challenges unique to being a wÄhine in these industries as well as life after they’ve completed studying.

"We’ve got just under 40 wÄhine Äkonga enrolled in a trades course here at UCOL | Te PÅ«kenga which includes construction, automotive, collision repair and automotive refinishing, engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical, and plumbing, gas fitting and drain laying."

The first meeting was a lunch just for Äkonga and kindly sponsored by our Te Mataora MÄori Pasifika Trades Training team.

Fiona says 30 wÄhine trades Äkonga attended and together they determined three objectives for the forum; whakawhanaungatanga (the process of establishing relationships), the purpose of a trade qualification (future aspirations), and, once we have formed a solid foundation we would like to roll this forum out to other places around Aotearoa.

"We also created ownership for our members by brainstorming a name for it - Taonga in Trades," adds Greenwood.

"Aspirationally, creating an alumni forum founded on a Tuakana teina cultural practice would be an absolute achievement. Tuakana teina provides a framework where those with more expertise (the Tuakana) help those with less expertise (the Teina), but at any time the roles can be reversed providing a reciprocal learning experience for both," explains Campbell.

"We would love to hear from any wÄhine who are already in the industry and are interested in attending and being a mentor by supporting and having meaningful kÅrero with our Äkonga once a month."

"Although there are few existing ‘women in trades’ forums in Aotearoa, we are yet to encounter one that begins with the Äkonga and carries right through to those who have been working in their industry for decades," says Campbell.

"As we develop this group, we will look to workshop through a range of things we’d like to achieve at each meeting, including discussions on the lifestyle of trades, employability skills, and work-life balance.

We encourage all wÄhine in the sector in ManawatÅ« to reach out and get involved, whether you’re thinking about studying a trade, already studying, or in the workforce.