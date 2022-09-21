Poutama Reo 'provides unity of purpose in te reo Maori revitalisation'

Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 - 07:00

Equity and excellence, barrier free access to MÄori language, culture and identity for all students is a step closer with today’s launch of Poutama Reo the improvement journey for te reo MÄori in English-medium schools. It will also benefit whÄnau, hapÅ« and Iwi.

"Poutama Reo places mana whenua at the forefront. Iwi in Aotearoa, have their own strategies to support te reo MÄori revitalisation, and this document, asks leaders and boards to acknowledge the presence of iwi, and actively work to support their aspirations for te reo MÄori. HapÅ« and iwi are critical to the success of te reo MÄori within their rohe and across education," Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis said.

Poutama Reo, the Te Reo MÄori Quality Framework supports the government to implement and realise the goals outlined in Maihi Karauna, the Crown’s overall language revitalisation strategy. The tool was developed by Te Tari Arotake MÄtauranga, the Education Review Office, in collaboration with the education sector and external experts.

Poutama Reo has evolved from research into the provision of te reo MÄori in English medium schools. The new framework has been trialled in pilot schools across Aotearoa to test its integrity, workability, and responsiveness.

Poutama Reo helps to ensure that all learners experience success on their journey to learn and use te reo MÄori. It enables access to quality learning opportunities, whilst creating a shared experience of language and culture. One that allows all learners to connect more deeply to te reo me ona tikanga MÄori and will facilitate deeper understanding, empathy, shared experience, equity and excellence in schools, in homes and beyond," Minister Tinetti said.

"Education sector agencies play a critical role in supporting te reo MÄori acquisition and revitalisation in educational pathways. To name a few, the Education Review Office, Ministry of Education, the Teaching Council, the New Zealand Qualifications Authority, and the New Zealand School Trustees Association are here alongside schools, boards, whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi and learners. While the Taura Whiri, and other important guests guide and support," Minister Davis said.

"Poutama Reo is a significant lever for change. It is designed to provide positive outcomes for current and future learners of te reo MÄori. It is our hope that it will also create equity and barrier free access for all learners of te reo MÄori. Poutama Reo has the ability to evolve organically and move as the sector develops. It is a document that ensures continuous reflection and improvement," Nicholas Pole, Chief Executive of ERO said.

Poutama Reo is available on the ERO website by clicking here - https://ero.govt.nz/about-us/our-structure/te-tahu-whare-evaluation-and-review-maori/tools-and-resources/poutama-reo