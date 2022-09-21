DOC responds to predator incursions on two Fiordland islands

Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 - 12:39

The Department of Conservation is currently carrying out predator incursion responses after stoat footprints were found on previously predator-free Te KÄkahu-O-Tamatea/Chalky Island, and rats were caught in traps on MauÄ«katau/Resolution Island.

Chalky Island is in southwest Fiordland. It has been free of stoats since 1999 and is a haven for several threatened and endangered species including saddleback/tÄ«eke, little spotted kiwi, Te KÄkahu skink and kÄkÄpÅ.

Stoat footprints were seen during a field trip on 30 August and subsequently found in several locations across the island.

"An incursion response is now underway, this includes a stoat detection dog team, strategic trapping and future planning," said DOC Southern South Island Director Aaron Fleming.

On Resolution Island, also in southwest Fiordland, two rats were found in traps in late July during a standard stoat trap check. While the island has mice and very few stoats and deer, it is free of possums, and up till now was one of New Zealand’s largest islands without rats.

Resolution and its surrounding small islands are home to a number of threatened species including mÅhua, tÄ«eke, Fiordland skinks, geckos and giant land snails. "Rats pose a predation risk to individuals of these species and if well established, could lead to the loss of these populations," said Aaron.

"An incursion response is underway as DOC works to understand how widespread the incursions are on both islands and the technical advisory group is mapping out the steps to get the situation under control as quickly as possible."