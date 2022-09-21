'Taupo District Council gives $65,000 to Turangi-Tongariro groups'

Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 - 14:15

The TÅ«rangi-Tongariro community has been given a financial boost with the latest round of TaupÅ District Council’s community grants.

The TÅ«rangi-Tongariro Community Board has allocated a total of $65,000 to 13 recipients, including sports clubs, conservation groups, charities and children’s groups.

The funding was available to individuals, community groups and organisations who provide a service on behalf of Council, for one-off events, or for assistance with projects.

Laurie Beck, of the Whareroa Villages Residents Association which received $823.96 to support predator trapping efforts, said he was delighted his application was successful.

During the last 15 months, the trapping group has eradicated at least 600 possums, 500 mice, 550 rats, 60 hedgehogs, 13 ferrets, five stoats, six weasels, 18 feral cats and two rabbits in the area. The community board funding will go towards non-toxic baits and lures to use with the traps.

"Receiving the funding was really good, it goes a long, long way for us," Mr Beck said.

"When we started, I put out a community letter to see if anyone was keen on purchasing traps, then I could go out once a week and bait and clear them.

"Covid-19 made things a little more complicated but I ended up building about 110 traps by August last year and put them on people’s properties, Council reserves and in the bush.

"It has been really successful but I found baiting them is where it gets difficult and where this funding will be a huge help."

The success of the trapping programme has been made clear by the return of native wildlife.

"The community is really pleased and the birdlife we’re seeing around here is phenomenal."

TÅ«rangi Community Patrol received $5000 towards operating expenses, which chairwoman Stella Gordon described as "a godsend".

"We’re the eyes and ears of the police here and we started as a small group of volunteers, we have about 20 now. We patrol from Hatepe in the north to OtÅ«kou in the south, so it’s a significant area.

"We are so grateful for the fact we have the support of our local community and the TÅ«rangi-Tongariro Community Board to allow us to be able to do that. In reality, it helps reduce crime and keep the people safe so that funding gives back to the community.

"The funding goes towards things like training, uniforms and the maintenance of our vehicle. It just means we can operate which is so important."

TaupÅ District Council senior funding and partnerships advisor Bryre Forlong said the community grants played an important role in acknowledging the contribution community groups and their volunteers make to meet the community’s needs.

"This grant is an awesome opportunity for the community to apply for a bit of extra funding to support their kaupapa. The TÅ«rangi/Tongariro grant is open once per year, but we also have other grants available. You can check them out on our website."

For more information on awards and grants available in the TaupÅ District head to www.taupodc.govt.nz/community/community-grants-and-awards.