Claudelands' historic grandstand temporarily closed for remedial works

Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 - 15:19

The Grandstand at Claudelands has closed temporarily for remedial works after borer damage was discovered.

The borer damage was found when Hamilton City Council staff were carrying out repairs following vandalism earlier this year. The repairs required a section of exterior cladding to be removed which uncovered the damage.

Structural engineering specialists carried out a further assessment on one section of the building and concluded that the venue should shut immediately to allow a full investigation into the extent of the damage and remedial works to be carried out. It is not known how long the closure will be required but it is likely to be at least 12 months.

Sean Murray, Hamilton City Council’s General Manager of Venues, Tourism and Major Events said The Grandstand is a much-valued building so its temporary closure is disappointing for all involved.

"As a listed heritage building, The Grandstand is a special and unique function space within H3’s suite of venues. We are incredibly proud of this building so the discovery of the borer damage was disappointing, although we understand it is not unusual in buildings from its era."

The Grandstand was originally built in Cambridge in 1878 using untreated native timbers before being relocated to the Claudelands site in 1887.

Mr Murray said the current priority for the H3 team is to work with clients who have existing bookings in The Grandstand to help secure alternative arrangements for their events.

"We understand the closure is hugely inconvenient for existing clients, so we are committed to working with them to find alternative arrangements that they are happy with - this includes accommodating them within our other H3 venues wherever we can."

A business case will be prepared for Council to consider repair options, with the report expected to be presented towards the end of the year. With The Grandstand being a listed heritage building, this is likely to impact the way the issues are addressed and the cost of repairs.

The current closure is not related to the building’s seismic assessments which were carried out several years ago. However the upcoming repairs may enable some of the work identified during its seismic strengthening assessments to be completed at the same time.